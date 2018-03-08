All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1717 W Drake Rd

1717 West Drake Road · (970) 797-3383 ext. 9707973383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1717 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Georgetown Condos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1717 W Drake Rd Unit C3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1081 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1717 W Drake Rd Unit C3 Available 08/01/20 1717 W. Drake C3 - This furnished 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom townhome is located next to Spring Creek bike path and close to restaurants and shops. The townhome is equipped with heat, a window a/c unit, hardwood floors, off street parking, and an in unit washer and dryer. The lease on this home is month to month and all utilities are included in the rental price. Come check out this great townhome. Call The Source today to set up a showing!

*Garage not included in rental*
*Month to month rental*
*Rental is available from 8/1/20-6/30/21*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5431048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 W Drake Rd have any available units?
1717 W Drake Rd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 W Drake Rd have?
Some of 1717 W Drake Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 W Drake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1717 W Drake Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 W Drake Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 W Drake Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1717 W Drake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1717 W Drake Rd does offer parking.
Does 1717 W Drake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 W Drake Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 W Drake Rd have a pool?
No, 1717 W Drake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1717 W Drake Rd have accessible units?
No, 1717 W Drake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 W Drake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 W Drake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
