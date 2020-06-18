All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:40 PM

1513 Luke Street

1513 Luke Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1229608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1513 Luke Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Highlander Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

****NEW PICTURES****

NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO OF THIS HOME OR ONE SIMILAR:
https://www.middelrealty.com/property/1941-promenade-way/
WOW! This home has had a HUGE makeover!! This home is light and bright with lots of windows and lighting!! All new carpet, LVT and paint throughout the home. New back splash and refinished cabinets in the kitchen. New vanities and sinks in the bathrooms. Large back yard great for entertaining.
The location is great too, close to transportation, schools, shopping as well as the hospital. You must see this gem before it’s gone!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Luke Street have any available units?
1513 Luke Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1513 Luke Street currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Luke Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Luke Street pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Luke Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1513 Luke Street offer parking?
No, 1513 Luke Street does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Luke Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Luke Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Luke Street have a pool?
No, 1513 Luke Street does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Luke Street have accessible units?
No, 1513 Luke Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Luke Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Luke Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Luke Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Luke Street does not have units with air conditioning.
