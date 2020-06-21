1316 East Pitkin Street

Amenities

Come tour this cozy home centrally located in Fort Collins! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, and 1,013 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes the major appliances, tile flooring, and many cabinets for storage. The kitchen flows nicely into the spacious living area that is complete with a wood burning fireplace and a large window for great natural lighting. Just off the main living area and kitchen area is a large second living space that is open and airy perfect for entertaining guests. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the fully fenced backyard or dine outdoors from the back patio. The attached one car garage is oversized to allow for both parking and additional storage space. You will love the location of this home as it sits in a nice neighborhood just minutes away from Colorado State University, and the many shops and restaurants in Old Town. Commuting is simple with quick access with I-25. Sign up for a tour today!



Pets: 1 small pet

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer-Hookups

Additional Features/Amenities: None

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 1-car attached garage

School District: Poudre R-1 School District



Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

