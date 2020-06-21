All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 1316 East Pitkin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
1316 East Pitkin Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:42 PM

1316 East Pitkin Street

1316 East Pitkin Street · (970) 447-4884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1316 East Pitkin Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Highlander Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come tour this cozy home centrally located in Fort Collins! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, and 1,013 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes the major appliances, tile flooring, and many cabinets for storage. The kitchen flows nicely into the spacious living area that is complete with a wood burning fireplace and a large window for great natural lighting. Just off the main living area and kitchen area is a large second living space that is open and airy perfect for entertaining guests. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the fully fenced backyard or dine outdoors from the back patio. The attached one car garage is oversized to allow for both parking and additional storage space. You will love the location of this home as it sits in a nice neighborhood just minutes away from Colorado State University, and the many shops and restaurants in Old Town. Commuting is simple with quick access with I-25. Sign up for a tour today!

Pets: 1 small pet
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer-Hookups
Additional Features/Amenities: None
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1-car attached garage
School District: Poudre R-1 School District

Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 7/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 East Pitkin Street have any available units?
1316 East Pitkin Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 East Pitkin Street have?
Some of 1316 East Pitkin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 East Pitkin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1316 East Pitkin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 East Pitkin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 East Pitkin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1316 East Pitkin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1316 East Pitkin Street does offer parking.
Does 1316 East Pitkin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 East Pitkin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 East Pitkin Street have a pool?
No, 1316 East Pitkin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1316 East Pitkin Street have accessible units?
No, 1316 East Pitkin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 East Pitkin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 East Pitkin Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1316 East Pitkin Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity