4690 S Pennsylvvnia St

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

3br Single Family Home - Spacious 1 story home conviently located in the vicinity Broadway and Union with easy access to Sante Fe and light rail make commutes easy by drive or by train and within close proximity of an elementary; middle and high school as well as Swedish Hospital.



The features of this single family home includes 3 bedrooms and 1. bathrooms; Central air; new paint; new flooring; updated appliances and front yard and enclosed back yard with a garage for an abundance of storage.



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.



No smoking inside the property.



Pets Negotiable.



(RLNE5174098)