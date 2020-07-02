All apartments in Englewood
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

4690 S Pennsylvvnia St

4690 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

4690 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3br Single Family Home - Spacious 1 story home conviently located in the vicinity Broadway and Union with easy access to Sante Fe and light rail make commutes easy by drive or by train and within close proximity of an elementary; middle and high school as well as Swedish Hospital.

The features of this single family home includes 3 bedrooms and 1. bathrooms; Central air; new paint; new flooring; updated appliances and front yard and enclosed back yard with a garage for an abundance of storage.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.

No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE5174098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St have any available units?
4690 S Pennsylvvnia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St have?
Some of 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St currently offering any rent specials?
4690 S Pennsylvvnia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St is pet friendly.
Does 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St offer parking?
Yes, 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St offers parking.
Does 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St have a pool?
No, 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St does not have a pool.
Does 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St have accessible units?
No, 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St does not have accessible units.
Does 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4690 S Pennsylvvnia St does not have units with dishwashers.

