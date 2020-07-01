All apartments in Englewood
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
4295 South Lincoln Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

4295 South Lincoln Street

4295 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

4295 South Lincoln Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT + 3 MONTHS REBATE

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

SPECIAL PROMOTION:

Hurry!!! Sign the lease on or before May 15th to avail the $500 move in discount in your first full month's rent!!!

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located in a very walkable, great neighborhood with walkable restaurants and bars on S Broadway in Englewood, this attractive 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, single-family home property rental can either be rented as furnished or unfurnished.

It comes with permitted, uncovered off-street parking and driveway at the back that can park 1 car.

This pleasantly bright home has hardwood/tile flooring and big windows with blinds. The kitchen has lovely countertops, white-painted cabinets/drawers with lots of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/range. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo. Installed ceiling fans, forced-air heating, and air conditioning are provided along with an in-unit washer and dryer. The basement is also part of the rent. Outside, theres also a nice big fenced yard, lawn, and garden with a patio entry in the front and back of the home. Its a pet-friendly home but only dogs (maximum of 2 dogs) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays electricity and gas whereas the water, sewage, trash utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord. Come see it today and lease this now!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
0L South Broadway Limited - 0

(RLNE5670898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4295 South Lincoln Street have any available units?
4295 South Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4295 South Lincoln Street have?
Some of 4295 South Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4295 South Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
4295 South Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4295 South Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4295 South Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 4295 South Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 4295 South Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 4295 South Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4295 South Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4295 South Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 4295 South Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 4295 South Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 4295 South Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4295 South Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4295 South Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.

