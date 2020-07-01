4295 South Lincoln Street

Amenities

$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT + 3 MONTHS REBATE



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.



SPECIAL PROMOTION:



Hurry!!! Sign the lease on or before May 15th to avail the $500 move in discount in your first full month's rent!!!



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Located in a very walkable, great neighborhood with walkable restaurants and bars on S Broadway in Englewood, this attractive 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, single-family home property rental can either be rented as furnished or unfurnished.



It comes with permitted, uncovered off-street parking and driveway at the back that can park 1 car.



This pleasantly bright home has hardwood/tile flooring and big windows with blinds. The kitchen has lovely countertops, white-painted cabinets/drawers with lots of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/range. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo. Installed ceiling fans, forced-air heating, and air conditioning are provided along with an in-unit washer and dryer. The basement is also part of the rent. Outside, theres also a nice big fenced yard, lawn, and garden with a patio entry in the front and back of the home. Its a pet-friendly home but only dogs (maximum of 2 dogs) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays electricity and gas whereas the water, sewage, trash utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord. Come see it today and lease this now!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

0L South Broadway Limited - 0



