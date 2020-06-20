All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3608 S Cherokee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3608 S Cherokee St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3608 S Cherokee St

3608 S Cherokee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3608 S Cherokee St, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand New Build in Englewood -3BD 2BA -Must See! - Property Id: 288086

Brand new build in Englewood - Never been lived in 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Open floor plan, tons of light throughout, kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters, dining area, walk in closets, washer / dryer hookups, 2 car attached, air conditioning, walking distance to shops/restaurants and light rail. Must see!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288086
Property Id 288086

(RLNE5810334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 S Cherokee St have any available units?
3608 S Cherokee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 3608 S Cherokee St have?
Some of 3608 S Cherokee St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 S Cherokee St currently offering any rent specials?
3608 S Cherokee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 S Cherokee St pet-friendly?
No, 3608 S Cherokee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3608 S Cherokee St offer parking?
No, 3608 S Cherokee St does not offer parking.
Does 3608 S Cherokee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 S Cherokee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 S Cherokee St have a pool?
No, 3608 S Cherokee St does not have a pool.
Does 3608 S Cherokee St have accessible units?
No, 3608 S Cherokee St does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 S Cherokee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 S Cherokee St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3608 S Cherokee St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3608 S Cherokee St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir
Englewood, CO 80113
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80111
Elevate
7338 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80112
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St
Englewood, CO 80110
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College