Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wonderful location near Swedish and Craig hospitals! Three bedrooms and one bath, granite countertops, like new cabinets, updated bathroom, clean as a whistle, and ready to cozy right in. Call for your showing today. This is a duplex - upstairs unit.