3539 S Pennsylvania St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 06/20/20 Brand New 2 Bed 2.5 bth Townhomes Avail NOW!! - Property Id: 274558



Brand new and beautifully finished 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in the Heart of Englewood - steps from Swedish Hospital. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS GORGOUS NEW HOME! The Penn Row Townhomes are walking distance from neighborhood shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment in one of Denver's coolest growing neighborhoods. Each of these spectacular new homes features a two car garage, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry, hard wood floors, stainless steel G.E. appliances, TONS of natural light, open floor plans, and spacious rooftop decks. Additionally these units are located on the far west end of the property providing some of the best PANORAMIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS on the property. Great home! Great location! PETS ARE WELCOME!!!!$100 flat fee charge (water, sewer, trash, snow removal, community landscaping) **Market rent $2595 with free rent offer you can prorate over 13 m ($200) off ea month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274558

Property Id 274558



(RLNE5760486)