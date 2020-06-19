All apartments in Englewood
3539 S Pennsylvania St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3539 S Pennsylvania St

3539 South Pennsylvania Street · (303) 520-1595
Location

3539 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2395 · Avail. Jun 20

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/20/20 Brand New 2 Bed 2.5 bth Townhomes Avail NOW!! - Property Id: 274558

Brand new and beautifully finished 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in the Heart of Englewood - steps from Swedish Hospital. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS GORGOUS NEW HOME! The Penn Row Townhomes are walking distance from neighborhood shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment in one of Denver's coolest growing neighborhoods. Each of these spectacular new homes features a two car garage, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry, hard wood floors, stainless steel G.E. appliances, TONS of natural light, open floor plans, and spacious rooftop decks. Additionally these units are located on the far west end of the property providing some of the best PANORAMIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS on the property. Great home! Great location! PETS ARE WELCOME!!!!$100 flat fee charge (water, sewer, trash, snow removal, community landscaping) **Market rent $2595 with free rent offer you can prorate over 13 m ($200) off ea month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274558
Property Id 274558

(RLNE5760486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 S Pennsylvania St have any available units?
3539 S Pennsylvania St has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3539 S Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 3539 S Pennsylvania St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 S Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
3539 S Pennsylvania St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 S Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3539 S Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 3539 S Pennsylvania St offer parking?
Yes, 3539 S Pennsylvania St does offer parking.
Does 3539 S Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3539 S Pennsylvania St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 S Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 3539 S Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 3539 S Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 3539 S Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 S Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 S Pennsylvania St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3539 S Pennsylvania St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3539 S Pennsylvania St does not have units with air conditioning.
