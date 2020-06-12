All apartments in Englewood
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:37 AM

3311 South Logan Street

3311 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3311 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Charming updated ranch home features 2 bedrms/1 bath, 1,008 sq ft. Great location just blocks away from Swedish and Craig Hospital. New exterior/interior paint, hardwood floors throughout the house, updated kitchen with granite countertops, 42” cabinets, breakfast bar, new dishwasher, new microwave and new refrigerator. Large and extended living room area blends into the dining room. Two bedrooms share a modern full bath with plenty of cabinets for storage and a Jacuzzi tub. Enormous detached 3 ½ car garage with lots of shelving and extra storage. New fenced backyard, garden or dog run area, storage shed, cement patio with built-in brick fire pit and deck perfect for those summer nights! Central AC, washer/dryer and internet included. Great location to downtown Denver, DU, restaurants, shopping and an easy walk to the grocery store! Basement mother-in-law suite reserved for owner part-time during the year. Dogs okay pending approval and deposit. No cats. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 South Logan Street have any available units?
3311 South Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 South Logan Street have?
Some of 3311 South Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 South Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3311 South Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 South Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 South Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 3311 South Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3311 South Logan Street offers parking.
Does 3311 South Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 South Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 South Logan Street have a pool?
No, 3311 South Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3311 South Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 3311 South Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 South Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 South Logan Street has units with dishwashers.
