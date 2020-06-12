3311 South Logan Street

Amenities

Charming updated ranch home features 2 bedrms/1 bath, 1,008 sq ft. Great location just blocks away from Swedish and Craig Hospital. New exterior/interior paint, hardwood floors throughout the house, updated kitchen with granite countertops, 42” cabinets, breakfast bar, new dishwasher, new microwave and new refrigerator. Large and extended living room area blends into the dining room. Two bedrooms share a modern full bath with plenty of cabinets for storage and a Jacuzzi tub. Enormous detached 3 ½ car garage with lots of shelving and extra storage. New fenced backyard, garden or dog run area, storage shed, cement patio with built-in brick fire pit and deck perfect for those summer nights! Central AC, washer/dryer and internet included. Great location to downtown Denver, DU, restaurants, shopping and an easy walk to the grocery store! Basement mother-in-law suite reserved for owner part-time during the year. Dogs okay pending approval and deposit. No cats. Available immediately.