Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:22 AM

3245 West Union Avenue

3245 West Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3245 West Union Avenue, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 5 bed, 2 bath property with hardwood flooring throughout. The main level comprised of remodeled modern kitchen, adjoining dining area, living room, bathroom and three bedrooms with ceiling fans and attractive new window treatments: 2" blinds and curtains.
The fully finished basement comprised of large family room with three egress windows providing much light; beautiful full bathroom with upgraded lighting, faucets, vanity, tile, and soaker tub; two spacious bedrooms with egress windows and walk-in closet; and laundry room with washer/dryer. Bedrooms and family room wired for wall mounted TV with cable. Attractive, new 2" blinds and curtains throughout.
Large fully fenced backyard; one car garage; new A/C; great location and neighborhood - major cross streets South Federal and Belleview Ave.
Don't miss this home.
For more information or to setup a showing, please call Inna (720) 226 7019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

