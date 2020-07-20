3245 West Union Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 5 bed, 2 bath property with hardwood flooring throughout. The main level comprised of remodeled modern kitchen, adjoining dining area, living room, bathroom and three bedrooms with ceiling fans and attractive new window treatments: 2" blinds and curtains.

The fully finished basement comprised of large family room with three egress windows providing much light; beautiful full bathroom with upgraded lighting, faucets, vanity, tile, and soaker tub; two spacious bedrooms with egress windows and walk-in closet; and laundry room with washer/dryer. Bedrooms and family room wired for wall mounted TV with cable. Attractive, new 2" blinds and curtains throughout.

Large fully fenced backyard; one car garage; new A/C; great location and neighborhood - major cross streets South Federal and Belleview Ave.

Don't miss this home.

For more information or to setup a showing, please call Inna (720) 226 7019