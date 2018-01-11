All apartments in Englewood
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

2939 S DELAWARE ST

2939 South Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

2939 South Delaware Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Private Yard, 1 Car Garage, Pets OK! - Property Id: 255940

This is the back unit of a front/back duplex with a 1 car garage, plenty of parking, just 1 shared wall, and a private yard.

- Available immediately
- New Paint
- Tile countertops
- laminate flooring
- blinds
- Dishwasher
- Shared washer and dryer in between the 2 units
- 1 block from the lightrail
- Built in microwave
- Free Water and trash included

Pets are ok with a deposit and pet rent
$1,600 a month for rent, $1,000 deposit
$200 dog deposit, $25 a month dog rent
$100 cat deposit, $15 a month cat rent

Minimum 600 credit score required.
Section 8 accepted

Text or call Kaleb 970-691-0221
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255940
Property Id 255940

(RLNE5683922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

