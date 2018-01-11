2939 S DELAWARE ST

Amenities
Private Yard, 1 Car Garage, Pets OK! - Property Id: 255940
This is the back unit of a front/back duplex with a 1 car garage, plenty of parking, just 1 shared wall, and a private yard.
- Available immediately
- New Paint
- Tile countertops
- laminate flooring
- blinds
- Dishwasher
- Shared washer and dryer in between the 2 units
- 1 block from the lightrail
- Built in microwave
- Free Water and trash included
Pets are ok with a deposit and pet rent
$1,600 a month for rent, $1,000 deposit
$200 dog deposit, $25 a month dog rent
$100 cat deposit, $15 a month cat rent
Minimum 600 credit score required.
Section 8 accepted
Text or call Kaleb 970-691-0221
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255940
