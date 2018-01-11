2939 S DELAWARE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Private Yard, 1 Car Garage, Pets OK! - Property Id: 255940



This is the back unit of a front/back duplex with a 1 car garage, plenty of parking, just 1 shared wall, and a private yard.



- Available immediately

- New Paint

- Tile countertops

- laminate flooring

- blinds

- Dishwasher

- Shared washer and dryer in between the 2 units

- 1 block from the lightrail

- Built in microwave

- Free Water and trash included



Pets are ok with a deposit and pet rent

$1,600 a month for rent, $1,000 deposit

$200 dog deposit, $25 a month dog rent

$100 cat deposit, $15 a month cat rent



Minimum 600 credit score required.

Section 8 accepted



Text or call Kaleb 970-691-0221

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255940

