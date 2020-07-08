Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2860 S Pennsylvania Available 10/28/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rosedale area - Available for flexible lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This three bedroom home has a finished, carpeted basement and hardwood floors throughout the main level. The updated kitchen is outfitted with beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and a refrigerator with water dispenser and ice maker. A full size washer and dryer are included. The home has window AC unit to keep you cool in the summer.



The backyard is fenced and has lots of great room for entertaining with a large patio and mature shade trees. The oversized, detached 2 car garage provides space for your cars as well as a place for projects.



Easy access to CanAm Hwy which connects to I-25 and Hwy 285.

Located in a quiet residential area with quick access to lots of great restaurants, entertainment venues, and shopping options. Bates-Logan Park is just a few minutes walk away and offers picnic areas, playground, basketball court, soccer fields, BBQ grills, and bathrooms. Denvers Harvard Gulch Park and Recreation Center is just a mile away and offers a 9-hole golf course, sports fields, weight and cardio room, gymnasium, outdoor pool, playground, and lots of classes for all ages.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.



Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com



Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE5200188)