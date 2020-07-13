Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga cats allowed guest suite package receiving

AMLI Cherry Creek apartments are conveniently located adjacent to the revered Cherry Creek area near downtown Denver. Outstanding dining and shopping options are within walking distance, including the Cherry Creek Shopping Center with its high-end stores.Our residents enjoy an array of exceptional amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, soothing spa, fire pit, outdoor demonstration kitchen, barbecues and picnic areas, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga room and spin studio with fitness classes on demand, 24/7 business center, expansive clubhouse with 24/7 java bar and game lounge with ping pong and four flat screen TVs. Our Cherry Creek apartments also have a dog park, pet spa, bike/ski/snowboard repair shop and controlled access parking garage.AMLI Cherry Creek offers urban one-, two-, or three-bedroom floor plans that feature fully-equipped island kitchens, stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, side-by-side refrigerators, elegant quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, designer tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring in living areas, washer and dryer in every apartment, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, designer light fixtures, oversized windows, garden tubs, private patios or balconies, and more.AMLI Cherry Creek residents will live green because our community is certified at LEED Gold and smoke-free inside and out.