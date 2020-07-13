All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

AMLI Cherry Creek

801 S Cherry St · (303) 974-4659
Location

801 S Cherry St, Denver, CO 80246
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-247 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 1-147 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 1-445 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-193 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 1-375 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 1-264 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,181

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Cherry Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
guest suite
package receiving
AMLI Cherry Creek apartments are conveniently located adjacent to the revered Cherry Creek area near downtown Denver. Outstanding dining and shopping options are within walking distance, including the Cherry Creek Shopping Center with its high-end stores.Our residents enjoy an array of exceptional amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, soothing spa, fire pit, outdoor demonstration kitchen, barbecues and picnic areas, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga room and spin studio with fitness classes on demand, 24/7 business center, expansive clubhouse with 24/7 java bar and game lounge with ping pong and four flat screen TVs. Our Cherry Creek apartments also have a dog park, pet spa, bike/ski/snowboard repair shop and controlled access parking garage.AMLI Cherry Creek offers urban one-, two-, or three-bedroom floor plans that feature fully-equipped island kitchens, stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, side-by-side refrigerators, elegant quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, designer tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring in living areas, washer and dryer in every apartment, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, designer light fixtures, oversized windows, garden tubs, private patios or balconies, and more.AMLI Cherry Creek residents will live green because our community is certified at LEED Gold and smoke-free inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $1/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50-$125/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI Cherry Creek have any available units?
AMLI Cherry Creek has 23 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Cherry Creek have?
Some of AMLI Cherry Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Cherry Creek currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Cherry Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AMLI Cherry Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Cherry Creek is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Cherry Creek offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Cherry Creek offers parking.
Does AMLI Cherry Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Cherry Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Cherry Creek have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Cherry Creek has a pool.
Does AMLI Cherry Creek have accessible units?
No, AMLI Cherry Creek does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Cherry Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Cherry Creek has units with dishwashers.

