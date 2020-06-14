Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Monument, CO with garage

Monument apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
18 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
728 Saber Creek Dr
728 Saber Creek Drive, Monument, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
4243 sqft
6 Bed 3.5 Bath Monument Home w/AC - AVAILABLE June 12th! This is a 6 bed, 3.5 bath home located in Monument. Easy access to AFA and I-25. Home is approximately 4,243 square feet with a completed basement.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1311 Villa Grove
1311 Villa Grove, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1782 sqft
3 bedroom townhome in desirable Monument Villas. Maintenance-free exterior. Fully furnished. Water included. Completely refurbished home to include windows 5 years old, new roof 1 year old, new carpet, paint, appliances three years old.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
1319 Paula Circle
1319 Paula Circle, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1811 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4Rm9W37vdg8 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story townhome located in Monument just off I25.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16393 Corkbark Terrace
16393 Corkbark Ter, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2980 sqft
Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of Monument

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1155 Autumn Star Point
1155 Autumn Star Pt, Woodmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
1155 Autumn Star Point Available 07/01/20 Monument Townhouse... 2 Master Bedrooms, Oversized Garage...Excellent Location - Two Bedroom townhome in Monument, CO.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1580 Burning Oak Way
1580 Burning Oak Way, Woodmoor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3196 sqft
Trees & Views & Privacy in Woodmoor (Monument) - Amazing, contemporary split-level home on 1-acre treed lot with views of the Front Range and Lake Woodmoor.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,600
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.
Results within 5 miles of Monument
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Interquest
26 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,234
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Trailridge
11 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Middle Creek
14 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Interquest
27 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trailridge
1 Unit Available
11227 Cold Creek View
11227 Cold Creek Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2320 sqft
Almost Brand NEW!! Very Nice Home!! - You are going to love love love this home! lots of high end touches. Tons of space.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Interquest
1 Unit Available
2324 Shady Aspen Drive
2324 Shady Aspen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1742 sqft
Beautifully-maintained 2-story w/ quick commute to USAFA, I-25, Powers, N Academy & H83. Upgraded kitchen w/ glass mosaic backsplash & pantry. Tile & laminate floors throughout all living areas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Flying Horse Ranch
1 Unit Available
13818 Firefall Court
13818 Firefall Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2928 sqft
This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage ranch style home in Flying Horse. It has a lot of upgrades and spacious rooms, very open and airy floor plan. The master bedroom is on the main. Hoa will take care of the lawn care. D-20 schools.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Interquest
1 Unit Available
11254 Modern Meadow Loop
11254 Modern Meadow Loop, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a bonus room two-car garage School district 20 never been lived in newly built must see Beautiful home a must see 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath with bonus room school district 20

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Middle Creek
1 Unit Available
723 Brambleberry Heights
723 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2308 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2,308 sf. luxury townhouses (4 units) with upgraded kitchen, bath and many other upgrades, at the “Villas at Northgate” community (Academy 20 district) near the Oracle building, close to shopping and restaurants. 2 car garages.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Interquest
1 Unit Available
11538 Mountain Turtle Drive
11538 Mountain Turtle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1527 sqft
Make yourself at home in this charming 2 story home in Northgate. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Shutters on every window to let the sunshine in or close them for privacy. Large living room area that is open to dining and kitchen area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Trailridge
1 Unit Available
1616 Rustlers Roost Drive
1616 Rustlers Roost Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2553 sqft
School Dist.-20. Spacious Master BR w/ 5-Pc. Bath/Walk-In Closet. Huge Great Room on Main (Family/Dining/Kitchen).

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
835 Third Street
835 3rd Street, Palmer Lake, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2640 sqft
Live the Colorado dream. Immaculate home w/ 4-5 beds, office, 3 full baths. Mountain views from every window. Kitchen w/gorgeous new tile floors, new stove, DD refrigerator. Counter bar. New carpet.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Middle Creek
1 Unit Available
1033 Deschutes Dr
1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697 Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Monument
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Falcon Estates
73 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
Pulpit Rock
14 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Monument, CO

Monument apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

