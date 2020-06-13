Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

14 Apartments for rent in Pueblo, CO with garage

Pueblo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Villas at Park West I
3131 E. Spaulding Ave, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Villas at Park West today to experience all this great community has to offer.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
Villas at Park West II
3133 E Spaulding Avenue, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1269 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at Park West II in Pueblo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2011 MOHAWK RD
2011 Mohawk Road, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
724 sqft
2011 Mohawk Road - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT AN ONLINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Belmont-area end unit condo, 2 story - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car attached garage. New carpet & paint. Washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
902 E 10th St
902 East 10th Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1136 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1&1/4 Bath, 2 Car Garage - This home is a spacious 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/4 bath, 2 Car Garage, additional non-conforming rooms. Main level is newly remolded with new appliances, wood flooring, and central Air.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
729 VETA AVE.
729 Veta Avenue, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1155 sqft
729 VETA AVE. Available 06/15/20 729 Veta Pueblo Co - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Brick ranch style home with a 2 car detached garage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bessemer
1 Unit Available
1711 STONE AVE.
1711 Stone Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1144 sqft
1711 STONE AVE. - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
2711 VINEWOOD LN
2711 Vinewood Lane, Pueblo, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
2080 sqft
2711 Vinewood - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Marketed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 South Side Rancher! Clean and ready.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside
1 Unit Available
1131 W 14th St
1131 West 14th Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
1131 W 14th St Available 07/01/20 Great Corner Lot Home with Garage and Fenced Yard - A great home with private 6' fenced yard and a garage with plenty of room to make a work shop. Its a 3 Bed 1 Bath house that is in great shape.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1635 Horseshoe Dr
1635 Horseshoe Drive, Pueblo, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1728 sqft
1635 Horseshoie - Belmont rancher with basement. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living and family rooms. New carpet on main floor. Fenced yard. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets, No Smoking. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Are Non Smoking, Drug Free.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1534 Constitution Rd.
1534 Constitution Road, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
768 sqft
1534 Constitution Rd. - Managed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Updated ranch style home all on one level. New kitchen, new paint, new flooring. One car attached garage.Tenant pays all Utilities. No Pets, No Smoking.
Results within 5 miles of Pueblo

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
416 S. Birdie Dr
416 South Birdie Drive, Pueblo West, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2836 sqft
3 BR 3 BA Single family home in Pueblo West. - Property Id: 249253 Spacious house on a fenced 1/3 acre lot on the 3rd hole of the Desert Hawk golf course in Pueblo West.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
783 S Sterling Dr
783 South Sterling Drive, Pueblo West, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2358 sqft
783 S Sterling Dr Available 07/06/20 783 S Sterling Drive - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Pueblo West Rancher with full basement.
Results within 10 miles of Pueblo

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 S. GOLFWOOD DR. E
230 South Golfwood Drive, Pueblo West, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2020 sqft
230 S GOLFWOOD DR E PUEBLO WEST - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Nicely appointed Pueblo West Rancher with full basement on the golf course.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
10761 Traders Parkway
10761 Traders Pkwy, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2266 sqft
This newly built 3 bed, 2.5 bath is loaded with extra space, amenities, and upgrades. Additional space includes a room with French doors, perfect for a formal dining area or home office, and an upstairs loft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pueblo, CO

Pueblo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

