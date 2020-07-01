9076 East Panorama Circle

Amenities
Beautiful Condo in Secure Building w/ Pool & Gym!
Virtual Tours Available!
AVAILABILITY DATE: April 4th, 2020 (move-in date flexible)
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted at this property.
DESCRIPTION:
* 1st floor unit, no stairs!
* Near DTC!
* 2 full baths
* 1 reserved garage space and storage unit
* Washer & dryer in unit
* Secure building w/ pool, clubhouse & gym!
* Less than 1 mile from the Dry Creek light rail station
* Cherry Creek School District
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 reserved garage space, plenty of parking in lot
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Flat $175/mo for ALL utilities! Gas, electric, water, and trash.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*