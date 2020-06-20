8985 E Phillips Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

Waterfront Townhouse within walking distance to Restaurants/Shopping/Entertainment, High Line Canal Trail, Light Rail, I-25, and C/470! Nestled in the desirable Cherry Creek School District, this beautiful gem greets you right away with the sound of 3 gorgeous waterfalls! The large and tastefully upgraded kitchen will have you feeling right at home with stainless appliances, a gas range, granite slab countertops, 42" white maple chiffon cabinets, and a stunning stone backsplash. The MASSIVE Master Suite has a 5-piece bath equipped with a huge walk-in closet, upgraded granite, double under-mounted sinks, and a oversized soaking tub. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103 Can do 10 month lease.