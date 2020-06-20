All apartments in Centennial
8985 E Phillips Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 4:50 PM

8985 E Phillips Drive

8985 East Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8985 East Phillips Drive, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
Waterfront Townhouse within walking distance to Restaurants/Shopping/Entertainment, High Line Canal Trail, Light Rail, I-25, and C/470! Nestled in the desirable Cherry Creek School District, this beautiful gem greets you right away with the sound of 3 gorgeous waterfalls! The large and tastefully upgraded kitchen will have you feeling right at home with stainless appliances, a gas range, granite slab countertops, 42" white maple chiffon cabinets, and a stunning stone backsplash. The MASSIVE Master Suite has a 5-piece bath equipped with a huge walk-in closet, upgraded granite, double under-mounted sinks, and a oversized soaking tub. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103 Can do 10 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8985 E Phillips Drive have any available units?
8985 E Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8985 E Phillips Drive have?
Some of 8985 E Phillips Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8985 E Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8985 E Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8985 E Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8985 E Phillips Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 8985 E Phillips Drive offer parking?
No, 8985 E Phillips Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8985 E Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8985 E Phillips Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8985 E Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 8985 E Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8985 E Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 8985 E Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8985 E Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8985 E Phillips Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8985 E Phillips Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8985 E Phillips Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
