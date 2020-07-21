8286 S Marion Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym bbq/grill media room pet friendly

5 bedroom Centennial Home with Mountain Views! - Mountain views * Finished walk-out basement * Hardwood floors * New carpet * Top-rated schools * Close to Highlands Ranch and DTC.



Updated and open kitchen has slab granite, stainless appliances, island with seating, and charming breakfast nook with bay windows. Welcoming indoor/outdoor spaces and gracious flow between kitchen, DR, LR and family room allow for easy entertaining. Enjoy mountain views while you grill on the deck! Wide staircase leads to 4 spacious BRs upstairs, including huge master with ensuite bath, walk-in closet and mountain views. Finished basement with wet bar and 5th BR is perfect for home theater, play room, in-law suite, home gym. Patio is perfect for relaxing by your firepit! South facing means great natural light and no shoveling the driveway. Very close to parks and trails, easy drive to city or mountains. Don't be fooled by County Line -- this house is quiet and private, with everything you want and need nearby!



9-12 month lease available.

No smoking. No marijuana.



No Cats Allowed



