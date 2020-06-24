8216 S Trenton Way

Amenities

Come check out this updated 3-Bed, 2.5 bath home in Willow Creek in Centennial. This house has tons of charm and is ready for you to call it home. The kitchen has tons of updated cabinets, plenty of countertop prep space, all major appliances are stainless steel including dishwasher and microwave. Hardwood Oak flooring throughout the main living areas tie all these spaces together. There is both a living room and family room area that are both sunken. The family room and dining room have tall vaulted ceiling. There is a brick fireplace that anchors the entire living area together.



This home is available on May 1, 2020



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.



Seeking a minimum of 12-24 month lease



All of the bedrooms are on the upper-level of the home. The Master Bedroom is on the back of the house with vaulted ceilings and large window overlooking the mature landscaped backyard. This bedroom has an updated and upgraded private ï¿½ bath and 2 closets ? a walk-in closet and sliding closet.



The other two bedrooms share a hallway bath that has been freshly updated and modernized. It has a stone top vanity and soaker bathtub and updated tile. There is a partial basement with a washer and dryer included with the rental. This space is perfect for some extra storage or a play room. There is an attached two car garage with organizer shelving.



The backyard is your private oasis. It is fully fenced in making it perfect for your furry friends It has a large stamped concrete patio with a pergola. There are a lot of mature trees which provide great shade and privacy.



This neighborhood is close to C-470 and I-25. It is close to a ton of shops, restaurants and bars including Park Meadows Mall. This community has a pool, tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts and a clubhouse. [Special Note for Pickup Truck drivers or Commercial vehicles ? this community?s HOA will not allow trucks to park in the driveway or street. The garage entry is likely too small to fit pickup trucks easily. Parking would have to be off the main street in these scenarios.]



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included with HOA, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/8216-S-TRENTON-WAY-VIRTUAL-TOUR



AVAILABILITY DATE: May 1, 2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries



GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee



LEASE DURATION: 12-24 Months

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*