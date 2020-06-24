All apartments in Centennial
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

8216 S Trenton Way

8216 South Trenton Way · No Longer Available
Location

8216 South Trenton Way, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
Come check out this updated 3-Bed, 2.5 bath home in Willow Creek in Centennial. This house has tons of charm and is ready for you to call it home. The kitchen has tons of updated cabinets, plenty of countertop prep space, all major appliances are stainless steel including dishwasher and microwave. Hardwood Oak flooring throughout the main living areas tie all these spaces together. There is both a living room and family room area that are both sunken. The family room and dining room have tall vaulted ceiling. There is a brick fireplace that anchors the entire living area together.

This home is available on May 1, 2020

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Seeking a minimum of 12-24 month lease

All of the bedrooms are on the upper-level of the home. The Master Bedroom is on the back of the house with vaulted ceilings and large window overlooking the mature landscaped backyard. This bedroom has an updated and upgraded private ï¿½ bath and 2 closets ? a walk-in closet and sliding closet.

The other two bedrooms share a hallway bath that has been freshly updated and modernized. It has a stone top vanity and soaker bathtub and updated tile. There is a partial basement with a washer and dryer included with the rental. This space is perfect for some extra storage or a play room. There is an attached two car garage with organizer shelving.

The backyard is your private oasis. It is fully fenced in making it perfect for your furry friends It has a large stamped concrete patio with a pergola. There are a lot of mature trees which provide great shade and privacy.

This neighborhood is close to C-470 and I-25. It is close to a ton of shops, restaurants and bars including Park Meadows Mall. This community has a pool, tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts and a clubhouse. [Special Note for Pickup Truck drivers or Commercial vehicles ? this community?s HOA will not allow trucks to park in the driveway or street. The garage entry is likely too small to fit pickup trucks easily. Parking would have to be off the main street in these scenarios.]

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included with HOA, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
https://pmielevation.info/8216-S-TRENTON-WAY-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:
AVAILABILITY DATE: May 1, 2020
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]
Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo
Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)
Complete all of the Required Information
Hit Submit
Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application
Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

More Information:
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Application Fee - $40 per Adult
Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month
Pet Application Fees - $20
Pet Initiation Fee - $200
Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet
Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)
Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)
$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only
$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)
Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant
First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:
Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 12-24 Months
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 S Trenton Way have any available units?
8216 S Trenton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8216 S Trenton Way have?
Some of 8216 S Trenton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 S Trenton Way currently offering any rent specials?
8216 S Trenton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 S Trenton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8216 S Trenton Way is pet friendly.
Does 8216 S Trenton Way offer parking?
Yes, 8216 S Trenton Way offers parking.
Does 8216 S Trenton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8216 S Trenton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 S Trenton Way have a pool?
Yes, 8216 S Trenton Way has a pool.
Does 8216 S Trenton Way have accessible units?
No, 8216 S Trenton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 S Trenton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8216 S Trenton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8216 S Trenton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8216 S Trenton Way has units with air conditioning.

