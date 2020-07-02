6805 South Harrison Street

Amenities

This stunning corner-lot 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Cherry Knolls will welcome you with 2,688 square feet of living space!



The immaculate kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. It has a full living room with a beautiful fireplace, a rec room, a media room, and a finished basement wired for a surround sound! The master suite comes with a private deck, a smart steam shower, and a soaking tub. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, 2 washers and dryers, and an extra storage shed. Parking for the property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, fenced yard, garden, or brand new hot tub for an additional $65/month! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cherry Knolls Park. Also nearby are Best Buy, Regal SouthGlenn, Cherry Knolls Shopping Center, King Soopers, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Sandburg Elementary School, Newton Middle School, and Arapahoe High School.



Small pets up to 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1592802.



