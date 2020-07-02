All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 6805 South Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
6805 South Harrison Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:37 PM

6805 South Harrison Street

6805 South Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6805 South Harrison Street, Centennial, CO 80122
Cherry Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1592802.

This stunning corner-lot 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Cherry Knolls will welcome you with 2,688 square feet of living space!

The immaculate kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. It has a full living room with a beautiful fireplace, a rec room, a media room, and a finished basement wired for a surround sound! The master suite comes with a private deck, a smart steam shower, and a soaking tub. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, 2 washers and dryers, and an extra storage shed. Parking for the property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, fenced yard, garden, or brand new hot tub for an additional $65/month! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Cherry Knolls Park. Also nearby are Best Buy, Regal SouthGlenn, Cherry Knolls Shopping Center, King Soopers, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Sandburg Elementary School, Newton Middle School, and Arapahoe High School.

Small pets up to 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1592802.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 South Harrison Street have any available units?
6805 South Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6805 South Harrison Street have?
Some of 6805 South Harrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 South Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
6805 South Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 South Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6805 South Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 6805 South Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 6805 South Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 6805 South Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6805 South Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 South Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 6805 South Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 6805 South Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 6805 South Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 South Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6805 South Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6805 South Harrison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6805 South Harrison Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs