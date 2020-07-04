All apartments in Centennial
661 East Fremont Avenue

661 East Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

661 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in highly desired Southwind neighborhood in Centennial! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 East Fremont Avenue have any available units?
661 East Fremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 661 East Fremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
661 East Fremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 East Fremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 661 East Fremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 661 East Fremont Avenue offer parking?
No, 661 East Fremont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 661 East Fremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 East Fremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 East Fremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 661 East Fremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 661 East Fremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 661 East Fremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 661 East Fremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 661 East Fremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 661 East Fremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 East Fremont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

