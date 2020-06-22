6146 South Leyden Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled Home (Utilities Included) - Property Id: 178385



This beautiful ranch style home is in the highly sought after Palos Verdes neighborhood (Cherry Creek Schools).



Newly remodeled inside with new paint, carpets, floors, bathrooms, appliances, countertops, sinks, large hot water heater, and more.



It is within walking distance of trails, parks, schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



It features a covered front and rear patio and a very large fenced backyard with some established trees.



An automatic sprinkler system and new air conditioning unit are scheduled for springtime.



In addition to the main floor 1469 sq ft there is an unfinished basement with an additional 1175 square feet for your enjoyment.



You will love the wood burning fireplace in the living room, the vintage wood trim, and the overall great feeling of your new home.



Heating, chimney, and sewers have all been professionally inspected and approved for safety.



This home is idea for a family, single, couple, or DTC executive.



No smoking and pets are negotiable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178385

Property Id 178385



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5375988)