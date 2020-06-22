All apartments in Centennial
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

6146 South Leyden Street

6146 South Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Location

6146 South Leyden Street, Centennial, CO 80111

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Remodeled Home (Utilities Included) - Property Id: 178385

This beautiful ranch style home is in the highly sought after Palos Verdes neighborhood (Cherry Creek Schools).

Newly remodeled inside with new paint, carpets, floors, bathrooms, appliances, countertops, sinks, large hot water heater, and more.

It is within walking distance of trails, parks, schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

It features a covered front and rear patio and a very large fenced backyard with some established trees.

An automatic sprinkler system and new air conditioning unit are scheduled for springtime.

In addition to the main floor 1469 sq ft there is an unfinished basement with an additional 1175 square feet for your enjoyment.

You will love the wood burning fireplace in the living room, the vintage wood trim, and the overall great feeling of your new home.

Heating, chimney, and sewers have all been professionally inspected and approved for safety.

This home is idea for a family, single, couple, or DTC executive.

No smoking and pets are negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178385
Property Id 178385

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5375988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6146 South Leyden Street have any available units?
6146 South Leyden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6146 South Leyden Street have?
Some of 6146 South Leyden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6146 South Leyden Street currently offering any rent specials?
6146 South Leyden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6146 South Leyden Street pet-friendly?
No, 6146 South Leyden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 6146 South Leyden Street offer parking?
No, 6146 South Leyden Street does not offer parking.
Does 6146 South Leyden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6146 South Leyden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6146 South Leyden Street have a pool?
No, 6146 South Leyden Street does not have a pool.
Does 6146 South Leyden Street have accessible units?
No, 6146 South Leyden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6146 South Leyden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6146 South Leyden Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6146 South Leyden Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6146 South Leyden Street has units with air conditioning.

