6091 East Hinsdale Avenue

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Mill Creek will welcome you with 2,388 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, corian countertops, a water purification system, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, 2 cozy fireplaces, and a walk out finished basement! Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large patio leading to the back yard, the spacious deck off of the first floor, or the garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Willow Springs Open Space that has many hiking trails over several acres. Also nearby are Southglen Shopping Center, DTC, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal.



