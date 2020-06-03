All apartments in Centennial
Centennial, CO
5245 S Jericho Way
5245 S Jericho Way

5245 South Jericho Way · No Longer Available
Location

5245 South Jericho Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Park View 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home, Cherry Creek Schools - Great tri-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in The Meadows @ Park View which is located in the Cherry Creek school district - Timberline Elementary, Thunder Ridge Middle School and Eaglecrest High School. multi-use room as a formal living room or dining room. Spacious kitchen looking over the family room which has a nice fireplace. Guest bathroom on this floor. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and master bedroom has a separate bathroom. Spacious fenced backyard with large deck and oversized 2-car garage. Cool central air conditioning. Please contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com

This home is professionally managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

(RLNE5064571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 S Jericho Way have any available units?
5245 S Jericho Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5245 S Jericho Way have?
Some of 5245 S Jericho Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5245 S Jericho Way currently offering any rent specials?
5245 S Jericho Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 S Jericho Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5245 S Jericho Way is pet friendly.
Does 5245 S Jericho Way offer parking?
Yes, 5245 S Jericho Way offers parking.
Does 5245 S Jericho Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5245 S Jericho Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 S Jericho Way have a pool?
No, 5245 S Jericho Way does not have a pool.
Does 5245 S Jericho Way have accessible units?
No, 5245 S Jericho Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 S Jericho Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5245 S Jericho Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5245 S Jericho Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5245 S Jericho Way has units with air conditioning.
