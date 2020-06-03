5245 S Jericho Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Park View 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home, Cherry Creek Schools - Great tri-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in The Meadows @ Park View which is located in the Cherry Creek school district - Timberline Elementary, Thunder Ridge Middle School and Eaglecrest High School. multi-use room as a formal living room or dining room. Spacious kitchen looking over the family room which has a nice fireplace. Guest bathroom on this floor. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and master bedroom has a separate bathroom. Spacious fenced backyard with large deck and oversized 2-car garage. Cool central air conditioning. Please contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



This home is professionally managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.



(RLNE5064571)