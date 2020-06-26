All apartments in Centennial
5178 S Sedalia Ct
Last updated March 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

5178 S Sedalia Ct

5178 S Sedalia Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5178 S Sedalia Ct, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This large and modern home in Centennial has everything you need to live comfortably while enjoying the country-like feel aspect being close to Quincy Reservoir and so much more! Come see this adorable home and it's massive backyard before it's gone.

MOVE IN READY
12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Details:
4BR/2.5BA located in the heart of Prides Crossing neighborhood in Centennial
Non-conforming bedroom or office/den in Finished Basement
2,913 Square Feet
Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen
Granite Counters and Maple Wood Kitchen Cabinets
Sleek Black Kitchen Appliances
Island in Kitchen
Cozy, Sunken Living Room with French Doors to Backyard
Multiple Living or Family Rooms Throughout
Warm and Pleasant Fireplace
Pergola in Backyard, Great for Hanging Outdoor Lights and Entertaining Guests
MASSIVE, Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass
3 Levels with Finished Basement
Bedrooms Include Large Closets for Storage
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Washer/Dryer
Original Hardwood Floors
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Nearby to Cherry Creek Reservoir, Big Sandy Park, Bellewood Park, Wagon Trail Park, Quincy Reservoir, Aqua Vista Water Park, Smokey Hill Library, Sprouts Farmers Market, King Soopers, Starbucks, Chipotle, Southland's Mall, Easy access to E-47!

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable (1 max).

Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.

$2,395 Rent/month - $2,395 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5178 S Sedalia Ct have any available units?
5178 S Sedalia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5178 S Sedalia Ct have?
Some of 5178 S Sedalia Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5178 S Sedalia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5178 S Sedalia Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5178 S Sedalia Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5178 S Sedalia Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5178 S Sedalia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5178 S Sedalia Ct offers parking.
Does 5178 S Sedalia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5178 S Sedalia Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5178 S Sedalia Ct have a pool?
No, 5178 S Sedalia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5178 S Sedalia Ct have accessible units?
No, 5178 S Sedalia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5178 S Sedalia Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5178 S Sedalia Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5178 S Sedalia Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5178 S Sedalia Ct has units with air conditioning.
