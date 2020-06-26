5178 S Sedalia Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This large and modern home in Centennial has everything you need to live comfortably while enjoying the country-like feel aspect being close to Quincy Reservoir and so much more! Come see this adorable home and it's massive backyard before it's gone.



MOVE IN READY

12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Details:

4BR/2.5BA located in the heart of Prides Crossing neighborhood in Centennial

Non-conforming bedroom or office/den in Finished Basement

2,913 Square Feet

Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen

Granite Counters and Maple Wood Kitchen Cabinets

Sleek Black Kitchen Appliances

Island in Kitchen

Cozy, Sunken Living Room with French Doors to Backyard

Multiple Living or Family Rooms Throughout

Warm and Pleasant Fireplace

Pergola in Backyard, Great for Hanging Outdoor Lights and Entertaining Guests

MASSIVE, Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass

3 Levels with Finished Basement

Bedrooms Include Large Closets for Storage

Ceiling Fans Throughout

Washer/Dryer

Original Hardwood Floors

HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)



Nearby to Cherry Creek Reservoir, Big Sandy Park, Bellewood Park, Wagon Trail Park, Quincy Reservoir, Aqua Vista Water Park, Smokey Hill Library, Sprouts Farmers Market, King Soopers, Starbucks, Chipotle, Southland's Mall, Easy access to E-47!



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable (1 max).



Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.



$2,395 Rent/month - $2,395 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.