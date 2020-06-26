5178 S Sedalia Ct

Amenities
This large and modern home in Centennial has everything you need to live comfortably while enjoying the country-like feel aspect being close to Quincy Reservoir and so much more! Come see this adorable home and it's massive backyard before it's gone.
MOVE IN READY
12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Details:
4BR/2.5BA located in the heart of Prides Crossing neighborhood in Centennial
Non-conforming bedroom or office/den in Finished Basement
2,913 Square Feet
Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen
Granite Counters and Maple Wood Kitchen Cabinets
Sleek Black Kitchen Appliances
Island in Kitchen
Cozy, Sunken Living Room with French Doors to Backyard
Multiple Living or Family Rooms Throughout
Warm and Pleasant Fireplace
Pergola in Backyard, Great for Hanging Outdoor Lights and Entertaining Guests
MASSIVE, Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass
3 Levels with Finished Basement
Bedrooms Include Large Closets for Storage
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Washer/Dryer
Original Hardwood Floors
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Nearby to Cherry Creek Reservoir, Big Sandy Park, Bellewood Park, Wagon Trail Park, Quincy Reservoir, Aqua Vista Water Park, Smokey Hill Library, Sprouts Farmers Market, King Soopers, Starbucks, Chipotle, Southland's Mall, Easy access to E-47!
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable (1 max).
Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.
$2,395 Rent/month - $2,395 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.