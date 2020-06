Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4599 E. Weaver Place Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bed /3 bath House in Centennial - Welcome home to the well maintained Home in Centennial

Close to transportation, DTC and the highway.

With plenty of square footage to include 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor.

Family room, Living and dining room and open floor plan to the kitchen.

Beautiful hardwood floor in the dinning and living room.

Central Vacuum system and large yard complete this beautiful home.

A partially finished basement includes a partial 4th bedroom, family living space as well as a full bath. Washer/Dryer included.

2 car attached garage.



No Cats Allowed



