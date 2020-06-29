Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4282 E. Fremont Place Available 04/09/20 Newly Renovated 5 Bedroom Home in Cherry Knolls! Available April 9th! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!



Available April 9th is this beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,200 sq. ft home near E Dry Creek Rd and S Colorado Ave. Minutes away from Park Meadows mall, Englewood Reservoir, Medema Park and Linkview Park. Great schools just up the street and in the area! Plenty of shopping, groceries, gyms and nightlife nearby!



Newly Renovated, kitchen and dining space to entertain guest or hosting dinners. Large two-car attached garage with mechanics bay! Huge back yard and plenty of lush landscaping! Kitchen comes complete with fridge, dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. Home includes washer/ dryer hook ups and forced air heat for those cold winter nights.



Rent is $2,000.00 month and a $2,000 required for the security deposit or ask about our surety bond option! Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Pets are negotiable at this property with an extra $200 deposit per dog or $400 pet deposit per cat, as well as a flat $50/month pet rent.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



