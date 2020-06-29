All apartments in Centennial
Last updated April 2 2020

4282 E. Fremont Place

4282 East Fremont Place · No Longer Available
Location

4282 East Fremont Place, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4282 E. Fremont Place Available 04/09/20 Newly Renovated 5 Bedroom Home in Cherry Knolls! Available April 9th! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!

Available April 9th is this beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,200 sq. ft home near E Dry Creek Rd and S Colorado Ave. Minutes away from Park Meadows mall, Englewood Reservoir, Medema Park and Linkview Park. Great schools just up the street and in the area! Plenty of shopping, groceries, gyms and nightlife nearby!

Newly Renovated, kitchen and dining space to entertain guest or hosting dinners. Large two-car attached garage with mechanics bay! Huge back yard and plenty of lush landscaping! Kitchen comes complete with fridge, dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. Home includes washer/ dryer hook ups and forced air heat for those cold winter nights.

Rent is $2,000.00 month and a $2,000 required for the security deposit or ask about our surety bond option! Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Pets are negotiable at this property with an extra $200 deposit per dog or $400 pet deposit per cat, as well as a flat $50/month pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5460134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4282 E. Fremont Place have any available units?
4282 E. Fremont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4282 E. Fremont Place have?
Some of 4282 E. Fremont Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4282 E. Fremont Place currently offering any rent specials?
4282 E. Fremont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4282 E. Fremont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4282 E. Fremont Place is pet friendly.
Does 4282 E. Fremont Place offer parking?
Yes, 4282 E. Fremont Place offers parking.
Does 4282 E. Fremont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4282 E. Fremont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4282 E. Fremont Place have a pool?
No, 4282 E. Fremont Place does not have a pool.
Does 4282 E. Fremont Place have accessible units?
No, 4282 E. Fremont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4282 E. Fremont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4282 E. Fremont Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4282 E. Fremont Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4282 E. Fremont Place does not have units with air conditioning.
