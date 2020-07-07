4268 E Easter Pl

Amenities
Don't Miss out on this newly remodeled 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Nob Hill with approximately 2,200 finished SqFt. The main level has hardwood floors, a nice size living room area with fireplace, updated kitchen, dining room area and 3 bedrooms and newly remodeled bathroom. The basement has new carpet and an additional living space with 2 bedrooms and additional full bath. There are also 2 additional areas for storage and washer and dryer are included. There is a 4 car tandem detached garage and a backyard.
Features:
-hardwood floors on main floor
-fireplace
-appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/stove/oven, microwave
-Washer & Dryer Included
-4 car tandem detached garage
-Finished basement with new carpet
****Looking for Lease to end in February or March of 2021! Call for details and other lease terms**
NO Pets.
NO Section 8.
For Showings, please call or text Krista Pieper 303-319-9913 or email Krista@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.