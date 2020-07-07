All apartments in Centennial
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

4268 E Easter Pl

4268 East Easter Place · No Longer Available
Location

4268 East Easter Place, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available NOW***

Don't Miss out on this newly remodeled 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Nob Hill with approximately 2,200 finished SqFt. The main level has hardwood floors, a nice size living room area with fireplace, updated kitchen, dining room area and 3 bedrooms and newly remodeled bathroom. The basement has new carpet and an additional living space with 2 bedrooms and additional full bath. There are also 2 additional areas for storage and washer and dryer are included. There is a 4 car tandem detached garage and a backyard.

Features:
-hardwood floors on main floor
-fireplace
-appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/stove/oven, microwave
-Washer & Dryer Included
-4 car tandem detached garage
-Finished basement with new carpet

****Looking for Lease to end in February or March of 2021! Call for details and other lease terms**

NO Pets.
NO Section 8.

For Showings, please call or text Krista Pieper 303-319-9913 or email Krista@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4268 E Easter Pl have any available units?
4268 E Easter Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4268 E Easter Pl have?
Some of 4268 E Easter Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4268 E Easter Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4268 E Easter Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4268 E Easter Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4268 E Easter Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 4268 E Easter Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4268 E Easter Pl offers parking.
Does 4268 E Easter Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4268 E Easter Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4268 E Easter Pl have a pool?
No, 4268 E Easter Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4268 E Easter Pl have accessible units?
No, 4268 E Easter Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4268 E Easter Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4268 E Easter Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4268 E Easter Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4268 E Easter Pl has units with air conditioning.

