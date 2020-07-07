4268 E Easter Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***Available NOW***



Don't Miss out on this newly remodeled 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Nob Hill with approximately 2,200 finished SqFt. The main level has hardwood floors, a nice size living room area with fireplace, updated kitchen, dining room area and 3 bedrooms and newly remodeled bathroom. The basement has new carpet and an additional living space with 2 bedrooms and additional full bath. There are also 2 additional areas for storage and washer and dryer are included. There is a 4 car tandem detached garage and a backyard.



Features:

-hardwood floors on main floor

-fireplace

-appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/stove/oven, microwave

-Washer & Dryer Included

-4 car tandem detached garage

-Finished basement with new carpet



****Looking for Lease to end in February or March of 2021! Call for details and other lease terms**



NO Pets.

NO Section 8.



For Showings, please call or text Krista Pieper 303-319-9913 or email Krista@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.