4005 E Geddes Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2-story town-home at Dry Creek and Colorado! 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1882 sq. ft. total with 1298 finished and unfinished basement, 584 square feet/ideal for storage. 2-car attached garage. Light & open floorplan, kitchen with hardwood floors, hardwood entry, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, upstairs washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings, central A/C, ceiling fans, quiet neighborhood, and so much more! Call Linda for showings at 303-994-2689.. Make application at rentdenvernow.com, $50.00 per adult over 18. $1,850.00 month No Pets Allowed.