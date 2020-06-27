All apartments in Centennial
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

4005 E Geddes Cir

4005 East Geddes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4005 East Geddes Circle, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-story town-home at Dry Creek and Colorado! 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1882 sq. ft. total with 1298 finished and unfinished basement, 584 square feet/ideal for storage. 2-car attached garage. Light & open floorplan, kitchen with hardwood floors, hardwood entry, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, upstairs washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings, central A/C, ceiling fans, quiet neighborhood, and so much more! Call Linda for showings at 303-994-2689.. Make application at rentdenvernow.com, $50.00 per adult over 18. $1,850.00 month No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 E Geddes Cir have any available units?
4005 E Geddes Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4005 E Geddes Cir have?
Some of 4005 E Geddes Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 E Geddes Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4005 E Geddes Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 E Geddes Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4005 E Geddes Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 4005 E Geddes Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4005 E Geddes Cir offers parking.
Does 4005 E Geddes Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4005 E Geddes Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 E Geddes Cir have a pool?
No, 4005 E Geddes Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4005 E Geddes Cir have accessible units?
No, 4005 E Geddes Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 E Geddes Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 E Geddes Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 E Geddes Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4005 E Geddes Cir has units with air conditioning.
