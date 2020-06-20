3714 E Easter Cir North

Amenities

Beautiful Cherry Knolls home - features vintage and modern finishes, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, a large fenced yard and a wood burning fireplace! Lush front and back yard. Very bright and open floor plan. Other feature include A/C, Washer, Dryer, Full unfinished basement for additional space or storage. Large 2 Car Attached garage.



Easy Access to I-25 and nearby schools include Sandburg Elementary School, Newton Middle School and Arapahoe High School. Short distance from Cherry Knolls Park, Medema Park and Little Dry Creek Park. Trader Joes, Natural Grocers, and Whole Foods all within minutes.



Tenant responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Dog Friendly, No Cats Please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.



