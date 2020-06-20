All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 3714 E Easter Cir North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
3714 E Easter Cir North
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3714 E Easter Cir North

3714 East Easter Circle North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3714 East Easter Circle North, Centennial, CO 80122
Cherry Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Cherry Knolls home - features vintage and modern finishes, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, a large fenced yard and a wood burning fireplace! Lush front and back yard. Very bright and open floor plan. Other feature include A/C, Washer, Dryer, Full unfinished basement for additional space or storage. Large 2 Car Attached garage.

Easy Access to I-25 and nearby schools include Sandburg Elementary School, Newton Middle School and Arapahoe High School. Short distance from Cherry Knolls Park, Medema Park and Little Dry Creek Park. Trader Joes, Natural Grocers, and Whole Foods all within minutes.

Tenant responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Dog Friendly, No Cats Please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.

Amenities: A/C, 2 Car Attached Garage, Large Lot, Unfinished Basement, Washer, Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Rooms, Master Suite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 E Easter Cir North have any available units?
3714 E Easter Cir North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 3714 E Easter Cir North have?
Some of 3714 E Easter Cir North's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 E Easter Cir North currently offering any rent specials?
3714 E Easter Cir North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 E Easter Cir North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3714 E Easter Cir North is pet friendly.
Does 3714 E Easter Cir North offer parking?
Yes, 3714 E Easter Cir North does offer parking.
Does 3714 E Easter Cir North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3714 E Easter Cir North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 E Easter Cir North have a pool?
No, 3714 E Easter Cir North does not have a pool.
Does 3714 E Easter Cir North have accessible units?
No, 3714 E Easter Cir North does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 E Easter Cir North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 E Easter Cir North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3714 E Easter Cir North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3714 E Easter Cir North has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs