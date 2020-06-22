All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 2740 East Otero Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
2740 East Otero Place
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:10 AM

2740 East Otero Place

2740 East Otero Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2740 East Otero Place, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
This gorgeous condo has a total of 857 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a full living room and the kitchen is complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Amenities include walk in closets, washer and dryer and air conditioning!

This amazing home even has access to a community clubhouse and fitness center. Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio. This lovely condo has easy access to Highway C-470 and is close to grocery store, South Glenn Mall and lots of restaurants and shops. Please note, proof of renters insurance required.

Sorry no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

303-873-RENT (7368)

www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and Availability Subject to Change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 East Otero Place have any available units?
2740 East Otero Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 2740 East Otero Place have?
Some of 2740 East Otero Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 East Otero Place currently offering any rent specials?
2740 East Otero Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 East Otero Place pet-friendly?
No, 2740 East Otero Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 2740 East Otero Place offer parking?
No, 2740 East Otero Place does not offer parking.
Does 2740 East Otero Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2740 East Otero Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 East Otero Place have a pool?
No, 2740 East Otero Place does not have a pool.
Does 2740 East Otero Place have accessible units?
No, 2740 East Otero Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 East Otero Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2740 East Otero Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 East Otero Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2740 East Otero Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs