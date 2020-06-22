2740 East Otero Place

Amenities

This gorgeous condo has a total of 857 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a full living room and the kitchen is complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Amenities include walk in closets, washer and dryer and air conditioning!



This amazing home even has access to a community clubhouse and fitness center. Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio. This lovely condo has easy access to Highway C-470 and is close to grocery store, South Glenn Mall and lots of restaurants and shops. Please note, proof of renters insurance required.



Sorry no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



