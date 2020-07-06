All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 1151 East Costilla Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
1151 East Costilla Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1151 East Costilla Avenue

1151 East Costilla Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Southglenn
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1151 East Costilla Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**CHOOSE A 18 MONTH LEASE FOR $2100/MONTH**

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Southglenn will welcome you with 1,862 square feet of living space!

Retreat to the spacious master bedroom suite which features a private master bath and a large closet. The updated kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and new granite countertops. Other great features of this home include all new hardwood floors throughout, remodeled bathrooms, a huge family room with built in shelves, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, rec room, and a partially finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, and a fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Southglenn Country Club. Also nearby are Southglenn Library and many shopping/dining options at the Streets of Southglenn. Close to Denver Tech Center! Travel is easy with quick access to Arapahoe, University, I-25, I-225, and E-470.

Nearby schools include Mark Twain Elementary School and Arapahoe High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

**CHOOSE A 18 MONTH LEASE FOR $2100/MONTH**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 East Costilla Avenue have any available units?
1151 East Costilla Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 1151 East Costilla Avenue have?
Some of 1151 East Costilla Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 East Costilla Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1151 East Costilla Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 East Costilla Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 East Costilla Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1151 East Costilla Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1151 East Costilla Avenue offers parking.
Does 1151 East Costilla Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 East Costilla Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 East Costilla Avenue have a pool?
No, 1151 East Costilla Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1151 East Costilla Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1151 East Costilla Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 East Costilla Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 East Costilla Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 East Costilla Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1151 East Costilla Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs