1151 East Costilla Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**CHOOSE A 18 MONTH LEASE FOR $2100/MONTH**



This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Southglenn will welcome you with 1,862 square feet of living space!



Retreat to the spacious master bedroom suite which features a private master bath and a large closet. The updated kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and new granite countertops. Other great features of this home include all new hardwood floors throughout, remodeled bathrooms, a huge family room with built in shelves, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, rec room, and a partially finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, and a fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Southglenn Country Club. Also nearby are Southglenn Library and many shopping/dining options at the Streets of Southglenn. Close to Denver Tech Center! Travel is easy with quick access to Arapahoe, University, I-25, I-225, and E-470.



Nearby schools include Mark Twain Elementary School and Arapahoe High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



