111 East Easter Avenue

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Southwind will welcome you with 1,804 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous newly remodeled kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new tile floors, new paint, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement with a bonus room. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as High Line Canal Trail. Also nearby are South Glenn, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



Nearby schools include Mark Hopkins Elementary School, Powell Middle School, and Heritage High School.



1 dog up to 30 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water and yard care.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



