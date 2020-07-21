All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 111 East Easter Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
111 East Easter Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

111 East Easter Avenue

111 East Easter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Southglenn
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 East Easter Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Southwind will welcome you with 1,804 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous newly remodeled kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new tile floors, new paint, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement with a bonus room. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as High Line Canal Trail. Also nearby are South Glenn, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.

Nearby schools include Mark Hopkins Elementary School, Powell Middle School, and Heritage High School.

1 dog up to 30 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 East Easter Avenue have any available units?
111 East Easter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 111 East Easter Avenue have?
Some of 111 East Easter Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 East Easter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 East Easter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 East Easter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 East Easter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 111 East Easter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 East Easter Avenue offers parking.
Does 111 East Easter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 East Easter Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 East Easter Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 East Easter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 East Easter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 East Easter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 East Easter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 East Easter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 East Easter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 East Easter Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCentennial 2 Bedroom Apartments
Centennial Apartments with PoolsCentennial Dog Friendly Apartments
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs