All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 3720 Celestial Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
3720 Celestial Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

3720 Celestial Avenue

3720 Celestial Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3720 Celestial Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Come see this amazing modern 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Castle Rock! Counters, cabinets and flooring all upgraded. This modern, bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Celestial Avenue have any available units?
3720 Celestial Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
Is 3720 Celestial Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Celestial Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Celestial Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 Celestial Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3720 Celestial Avenue offer parking?
No, 3720 Celestial Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3720 Celestial Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Celestial Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Celestial Avenue have a pool?
No, 3720 Celestial Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Celestial Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3720 Celestial Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Celestial Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Celestial Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 Celestial Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 Celestial Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs