3276 Blue Grass Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Vaulted Ceilings and Open Concept: Updated four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with attached two car garage in The Meadows neighborhood in Castlerock and in Douglas County school district. This home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, finished basement, and great backyard. The home backs to a green belt and has great access to local schools, pools, and trails.



Available 3/14/20. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for additional pet. Please call for additional information or to tour the property.