All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 3276 Blue Grass Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
3276 Blue Grass Cir
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:00 PM

3276 Blue Grass Cir

3276 Blue Grass Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3276 Blue Grass Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Vaulted Ceilings and Open Concept: Updated four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with attached two car garage in The Meadows neighborhood in Castlerock and in Douglas County school district. This home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, finished basement, and great backyard. The home backs to a green belt and has great access to local schools, pools, and trails.

Available 3/14/20. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for additional pet. Please call for additional information or to tour the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3276 Blue Grass Cir have any available units?
3276 Blue Grass Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3276 Blue Grass Cir have?
Some of 3276 Blue Grass Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3276 Blue Grass Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3276 Blue Grass Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3276 Blue Grass Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3276 Blue Grass Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3276 Blue Grass Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3276 Blue Grass Cir offers parking.
Does 3276 Blue Grass Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3276 Blue Grass Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3276 Blue Grass Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3276 Blue Grass Cir has a pool.
Does 3276 Blue Grass Cir have accessible units?
No, 3276 Blue Grass Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3276 Blue Grass Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3276 Blue Grass Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3276 Blue Grass Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3276 Blue Grass Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs