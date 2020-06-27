3659 Desert Ridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home in sought after Terrain neighborhood. Walk to Sage Canyon Elementary, Wrangler Park, Terrain Swim Club and natural surface running & bike trails!



This home has wood and tile floors, new carpet throughout, new interior and exterior paint. Enjoy a light and bright open floor plan, large kitchen that flows to a deck and down to a professionally landscaped backyard full of privacy trees. Finished basement has a full bath, bedroom, great room, kitchenette and walkout....great for a mother-in-law suite or family privacy.



This home has 4 bedrooms upstairs with a desirable multi-level floor plan to give everyone plenty of space.

Available April 1st.



Dogs and cats OK.



Contact us for a showing!