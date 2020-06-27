All apartments in Castle Rock
3659 Desert Ridge Circle

3659 Desert Ridge Circle
Location

3659 Desert Ridge Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Castle Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Beautiful, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home in sought after Terrain neighborhood. Walk to Sage Canyon Elementary, Wrangler Park, Terrain Swim Club and natural surface running & bike trails!

This home has wood and tile floors, new carpet throughout, new interior and exterior paint. Enjoy a light and bright open floor plan, large kitchen that flows to a deck and down to a professionally landscaped backyard full of privacy trees. Finished basement has a full bath, bedroom, great room, kitchenette and walkout....great for a mother-in-law suite or family privacy.

This home has 4 bedrooms upstairs with a desirable multi-level floor plan to give everyone plenty of space.
Available April 1st.

Dogs and cats OK.

Contact us for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3659 Desert Ridge Circle have any available units?
3659 Desert Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3659 Desert Ridge Circle have?
Some of 3659 Desert Ridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3659 Desert Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3659 Desert Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3659 Desert Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3659 Desert Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3659 Desert Ridge Circle offer parking?
No, 3659 Desert Ridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3659 Desert Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3659 Desert Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3659 Desert Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3659 Desert Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 3659 Desert Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 3659 Desert Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3659 Desert Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3659 Desert Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3659 Desert Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3659 Desert Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
