Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly hot tub internet access online portal

AMLI at Interlocken is ideally located between Boulder and Denver in the Interlocken Advanced Technology Park just off of Interlocken Blvd. Our brand new Broomfield apartments are surrounded by outstanding dining, shopping, entertainment and recreational opportunities. Residents of our Denver northwest suburban apartments can enjoy hiking or biking on nearby trails, golf at the award-winning Omni Interlocken Golf Course, or outstanding shopping and dining at the nearby Flatiron Crossing. With convenient access to RTD busses, US-36, and the Interlocken Loop, getting where you want to go is easy.AMLI's luxury Interlocken apartments boast exceptional amenities that include a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge and clubroom with business center, cyber cafe, manicured courtyards with outdoor kitchen and fireplace, rooftop deck with outdoor fireplace and grill, large pet park with paw wash area, and covered garage parking.AMLI's new Broomfield apartments feature unique floor plans with designer palettes, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops, faux wood flooring, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and incredible views. Residents of our northwest suburban apartments will live green because AMLI at Interlocken is LEED Gold certified. And our luxury Interlocken apartment residents will Breatheasy because we are a smoke-free community, inside and out.