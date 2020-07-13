All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like AMLI at Interlocken.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
AMLI at Interlocken
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

AMLI at Interlocken

Open Now until 6pm
401 Interlocken Blvd · (720) 307-3722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Interlocken
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO 80021
Interlocken

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-6202 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,461

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 6-6216 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,471

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 6-6419 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,476

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3214 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,828

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 4-4412 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 3-3115 · Avail. now

$1,898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI at Interlocken.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
online portal
AMLI at Interlocken is ideally located between Boulder and Denver in the Interlocken Advanced Technology Park just off of Interlocken Blvd. Our brand new Broomfield apartments are surrounded by outstanding dining, shopping, entertainment and recreational opportunities. Residents of our Denver northwest suburban apartments can enjoy hiking or biking on nearby trails, golf at the award-winning Omni Interlocken Golf Course, or outstanding shopping and dining at the nearby Flatiron Crossing. With convenient access to RTD busses, US-36, and the Interlocken Loop, getting where you want to go is easy.AMLI's luxury Interlocken apartments boast exceptional amenities that include a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge and clubroom with business center, cyber cafe, manicured courtyards with outdoor kitchen and fireplace, rooftop deck with outdoor fireplace and grill, large pet park with paw wash area, and covered garage parking.AMLI's new Broomfield apartments feature unique floor plans with designer palettes, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops, faux wood flooring, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and incredible views. Residents of our northwest suburban apartments will live green because AMLI at Interlocken is LEED Gold certified. And our luxury Interlocken apartment residents will Breatheasy because we are a smoke-free community, inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Trash fee: $5/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Unreserved parking: included in lease, Reserved parking: $60/month; Electric car parking w/ charging station: $100/month.
Storage Details: 20sq ft unit: $40/month, 40sq ft unit: $60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI at Interlocken have any available units?
AMLI at Interlocken has 22 units available starting at $1,461 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI at Interlocken have?
Some of AMLI at Interlocken's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI at Interlocken currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI at Interlocken is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AMLI at Interlocken pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI at Interlocken is pet friendly.
Does AMLI at Interlocken offer parking?
Yes, AMLI at Interlocken offers parking.
Does AMLI at Interlocken have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI at Interlocken offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI at Interlocken have a pool?
Yes, AMLI at Interlocken has a pool.
Does AMLI at Interlocken have accessible units?
No, AMLI at Interlocken does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI at Interlocken have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI at Interlocken has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for AMLI at Interlocken?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland at Coalton
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity