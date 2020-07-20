990 E 7th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Amazing Ranch style home in Central Broomfield on corner lot --Steps Away from OPEN SPACE PATH! UPDATED KITCHEN & BATHS feature gorgeous tile work & stainless steel appliances. Open living area w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace in living room, formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Spacious deck & pvt. backyard! Finished basement. Over sized 2 car garage. Rent is $2,449 a month for a 12+ month lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent. $7/mo P/R fee. One-time $150 admin fee. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Small Dogs and Cats OK, 2 pet max, $250 per pet/ refundable pet deposit and $25 per pet/ pet rent/ per month Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!