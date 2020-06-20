874 Dexter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is available the 1st week of June. This home features an attached 2 car garage, washer/dryer, black appliances, hardwood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, back patio and fenced yard. Walking distance to Broomfield County Commons Park and Birch Elementary. Rent is $2,095/mo for a 12+ month lease. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. One time $150 admin fee. $7/mo P/R fee. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow. Pet Policy: NO PETS. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse! *Home does not have a basement.