Broomfield, CO
874 Dexter Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:53 PM

874 Dexter Drive

874 Dexter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

874 Dexter Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Northmoor Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is available the 1st week of June. This home features an attached 2 car garage, washer/dryer, black appliances, hardwood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, back patio and fenced yard. Walking distance to Broomfield County Commons Park and Birch Elementary. Rent is $2,095/mo for a 12+ month lease. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. One time $150 admin fee. $7/mo P/R fee. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow. Pet Policy: NO PETS. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse! *Home does not have a basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 Dexter Drive have any available units?
874 Dexter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 Dexter Drive have?
Some of 874 Dexter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 Dexter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
874 Dexter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 Dexter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 874 Dexter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 874 Dexter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 874 Dexter Drive offers parking.
Does 874 Dexter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 Dexter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 Dexter Drive have a pool?
No, 874 Dexter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 874 Dexter Drive have accessible units?
No, 874 Dexter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 874 Dexter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 Dexter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
