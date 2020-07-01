570 W Midway Blvd

Amenities

Wonderful brick ranch in charming & sought-after Broomfield Heights neighborhood. Amazing central location with easy access to Flatirons Mall and Boulder or an easy commute to Downtown Denver. Beautiful home has an abundance of natural light throughout with lovely eat-in kitchen & ample cabinet space with new appliances. Dining area overlooks covered front porch with easy access to the HUGE backyard. Large 900sqft. 3 car detached garage/workshop with also the original attached garage for additional storage. Fully fenced backyard with pergola. Fully finished basement with a bedroom that has its own bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Close to Public Transportation & Highways 36 & 287, Northwest PKWY & I-25. Boulder Valley School District.