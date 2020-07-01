All apartments in Broomfield
570 W Midway Blvd

570 West Midway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

570 West Midway Boulevard, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful brick ranch in charming & sought-after Broomfield Heights neighborhood. Amazing central location with easy access to Flatirons Mall and Boulder or an easy commute to Downtown Denver. Beautiful home has an abundance of natural light throughout with lovely eat-in kitchen & ample cabinet space with new appliances. Dining area overlooks covered front porch with easy access to the HUGE backyard. Large 900sqft. 3 car detached garage/workshop with also the original attached garage for additional storage. Fully fenced backyard with pergola. Fully finished basement with a bedroom that has its own bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Close to Public Transportation & Highways 36 & 287, Northwest PKWY & I-25. Boulder Valley School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 W Midway Blvd have any available units?
570 W Midway Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 W Midway Blvd have?
Some of 570 W Midway Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 W Midway Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
570 W Midway Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 W Midway Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 W Midway Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 570 W Midway Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 570 W Midway Blvd offers parking.
Does 570 W Midway Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 W Midway Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 W Midway Blvd have a pool?
No, 570 W Midway Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 570 W Midway Blvd have accessible units?
No, 570 W Midway Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 570 W Midway Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 W Midway Blvd has units with dishwashers.

