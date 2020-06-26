4716 Raven Run

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

You can live the dream in this amazing townhome, located in the desirable Wildgrass subdivision. Location is perfect offering mountain views, tennis courts, open space and trail system. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and counters with stainless steel appliances, granite & breakfast bar. On the top level is a master suite with 5 piece bathroom and very large closet, the second bedroom and an open spacious loft upstairs with mountain views and 2nd full bathroom. Offers space for everyone. Private patio is quiet and peaceful. Attached 2.5 car garage with opener, shelving and extra storage. Unfinished basement provides more room for storage and flex space. Enjoy all that Wildgrass has to offer, including a community pool, hiking and biking trails, basketball courts, playgrounds & more! No pets permitted. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com