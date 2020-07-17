All apartments in Broomfield
46 Curtis Ct
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:33 AM

46 Curtis Ct

46 Curtis Court · No Longer Available
Location

46 Curtis Court, Broomfield, CO 80020
Gate-N-Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Home AVAILABLE FOR RENT in the Gate ?n Green Adult Community in Broomfield, CO - $1,775/Month

46 Curtis Court.
Broomfield, CO 80020

2 beds 2 baths 1,510 Sq. Ft.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

Great ranch home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 car attached garage backing to a beautiful greenbelt on a corner lot. Enjoy the peace and relaxation of a quiet gated community. This home has a good-size great room including large windows, brick fireplace, new carpet, beautiful wood flooring and trim. The back yard provides an oversized, partially enclosed outdoor brick patio with pergola perfect for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Kitchen offers natural Oak cabinetry, granite counter-tops, black appliances with a breakfast bar! The master suite offers a private master bathroom and plenty of closet space. This Adult community includes access to the clubhouse with indoor pool and hot tub as well as fitness room with an abundance of walking paths available in the community. This home is in a prime location just minutes of HWY 36 and I-25 with direct access to both Denver or Boulder.

This is an Adult Community: anyone under the age of 18 is prohibited from occupying this property.

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at http://www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month?s rent, first month?s rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas water and electric.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Curtis Ct have any available units?
46 Curtis Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Curtis Ct have?
Some of 46 Curtis Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Curtis Ct currently offering any rent specials?
46 Curtis Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Curtis Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Curtis Ct is pet friendly.
Does 46 Curtis Ct offer parking?
Yes, 46 Curtis Ct offers parking.
Does 46 Curtis Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Curtis Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Curtis Ct have a pool?
Yes, 46 Curtis Ct has a pool.
Does 46 Curtis Ct have accessible units?
No, 46 Curtis Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Curtis Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Curtis Ct has units with dishwashers.
