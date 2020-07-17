46 Curtis Ct

Amenities

Beautiful Home AVAILABLE FOR RENT in the Gate ?n Green Adult Community in Broomfield, CO - $1,775/Month



46 Curtis Court.

Broomfield, CO 80020



2 beds 2 baths 1,510 Sq. Ft.

Great ranch home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 car attached garage backing to a beautiful greenbelt on a corner lot. Enjoy the peace and relaxation of a quiet gated community. This home has a good-size great room including large windows, brick fireplace, new carpet, beautiful wood flooring and trim. The back yard provides an oversized, partially enclosed outdoor brick patio with pergola perfect for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Kitchen offers natural Oak cabinetry, granite counter-tops, black appliances with a breakfast bar! The master suite offers a private master bathroom and plenty of closet space. This Adult community includes access to the clubhouse with indoor pool and hot tub as well as fitness room with an abundance of walking paths available in the community. This home is in a prime location just minutes of HWY 36 and I-25 with direct access to both Denver or Boulder.



This is an Adult Community: anyone under the age of 18 is prohibited from occupying this property.



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at http://www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month?s rent, first month?s rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas water and electric.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



