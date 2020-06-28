3466 Molly Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Condo in the Village at Broadlands - Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/979088?source=marketing



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 15 business days after a lease is signed!



When you move into this beautiful condo in the Village at Broadlands, you are moving into a lifestyle not just a place to live. As you enter the home, you are welcomed by a spacious family room that features large windows bringing in ample natural light. The family room features a gas fireplace and ceiling fan, and gives you access to your own private patio!



Overlooking both the family room and dining area, the well appointed kitchen has all the features you could ask for including beautiful granite counters. The large master suite boasts a walk-in closet and beautiful 5pc bathroom. Down the hall, youll find another full bath, and another spacious bedroom.



The location is ideal (just off 144th and Lowell) and offers great access to both Denver and Boulder via I-25 and Hwy 36. There are numerous shops, restaurants, and attractions nearby including The Orchard shopping center. Recreational amenities in the area include; Broadlands Golf Course, miles of trails, parks, and great proximity to the mountains.



Pets - Yes, max 2

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking -2 Car Detached Garage

Basement - No

School District -



For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com



