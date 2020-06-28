All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

3466 Molly Cir

3466 Molly Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3466 Molly Circle, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo in the Village at Broadlands - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/979088?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 15 business days after a lease is signed!

When you move into this beautiful condo in the Village at Broadlands, you are moving into a lifestyle not just a place to live. As you enter the home, you are welcomed by a spacious family room that features large windows bringing in ample natural light. The family room features a gas fireplace and ceiling fan, and gives you access to your own private patio!

Overlooking both the family room and dining area, the well appointed kitchen has all the features you could ask for including beautiful granite counters. The large master suite boasts a walk-in closet and beautiful 5pc bathroom. Down the hall, youll find another full bath, and another spacious bedroom.

The location is ideal (just off 144th and Lowell) and offers great access to both Denver and Boulder via I-25 and Hwy 36. There are numerous shops, restaurants, and attractions nearby including The Orchard shopping center. Recreational amenities in the area include; Broadlands Golf Course, miles of trails, parks, and great proximity to the mountains.

Pets - Yes, max 2
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -2 Car Detached Garage
Basement - No
School District -

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com

(RLNE5100498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3466 Molly Cir have any available units?
3466 Molly Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3466 Molly Cir have?
Some of 3466 Molly Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3466 Molly Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3466 Molly Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3466 Molly Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3466 Molly Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3466 Molly Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3466 Molly Cir offers parking.
Does 3466 Molly Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3466 Molly Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3466 Molly Cir have a pool?
No, 3466 Molly Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3466 Molly Cir have accessible units?
No, 3466 Molly Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3466 Molly Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3466 Molly Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
