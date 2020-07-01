All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

3201 W. 127th Ave

3201 West 127th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3201 West 127th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Columbine Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious 3 bed/2 bath Broomfield Home - Available March 16 - Welcome to 3201 W. 127th Avenue, your new home. This bi-level property sits on a corner lot in Broomfield's Columbine Meadow neighborhood. Just a short distance from the neighborhood park, Columbine Meadow's Greenbelt, Broomfield Commons Open Space, and the Paul Derda Recreation Center.

New carpets and new paint throughout! This property features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The upper level has two bedrooms, a large living room that leads into the dining room, and a kitchen all with high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen comes with all major appliances and a breakfast bar. A sliding glass door in the dining room opens to the balcony overlooking the fenced backyard. The lower level has a second living space, an additional bedroom and bathroom,a laundry room with washer and dryer, and access to the two-car garage. Rooftop solar panels provide energy efficiency and low utility costs.

Local schools are Mountain View Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High.

If you would like to schedule a showing please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369.

(RLNE2739967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 W. 127th Ave have any available units?
3201 W. 127th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 W. 127th Ave have?
Some of 3201 W. 127th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 W. 127th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3201 W. 127th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 W. 127th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 W. 127th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3201 W. 127th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3201 W. 127th Ave offers parking.
Does 3201 W. 127th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 W. 127th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 W. 127th Ave have a pool?
No, 3201 W. 127th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3201 W. 127th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3201 W. 127th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 W. 127th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 W. 127th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

