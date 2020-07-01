3201 W. 127th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Spacious 3 bed/2 bath Broomfield Home - Available March 16 - Welcome to 3201 W. 127th Avenue, your new home. This bi-level property sits on a corner lot in Broomfield's Columbine Meadow neighborhood. Just a short distance from the neighborhood park, Columbine Meadow's Greenbelt, Broomfield Commons Open Space, and the Paul Derda Recreation Center.



New carpets and new paint throughout! This property features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The upper level has two bedrooms, a large living room that leads into the dining room, and a kitchen all with high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen comes with all major appliances and a breakfast bar. A sliding glass door in the dining room opens to the balcony overlooking the fenced backyard. The lower level has a second living space, an additional bedroom and bathroom,a laundry room with washer and dryer, and access to the two-car garage. Rooftop solar panels provide energy efficiency and low utility costs.



Local schools are Mountain View Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High.



If you would like to schedule a showing please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369.



(RLNE2739967)