3160 Prince Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Ranch home in Broomfield - This Ranch home offer 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Master bedroom is spacious with attached bath, 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor with full bath. 4th bedroom is nonconforming and is in the finished basement. Open concept house. Kitchen is open to the dining area and family room with fireplace. Finished basement offers open room plus additional storage area. 2 car garage. Back yard has large deck and yard. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5359157)