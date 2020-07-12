/
315 Apartments for rent in Interlocken, Broomfield, CO
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,295
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1221 sqft
Fusion 355 is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
25 Units Available
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,439
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
30 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
21 Units Available
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,462
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
Results within 1 mile of Interlocken
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
98 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,443
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,514
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
18 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,489
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2855 Rock Creek Circle #274
2855 Rock Creek Circle, Superior, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1492 sqft
2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA Rock Creek Paired Home! - This beautiful 3BD/2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
13456 Via Varra
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1039 sqft
Come tour this beautiful first floor unit located in a convenient location near Flatirons Crossings Mall in Broomfield! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, secure underground parking, and in unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11329 Uptown Ave.
11329 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
11329 Uptown Ave. Available 07/27/20 Spacious Modern Town Home with Attached 2 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11317 Uptown Ave.
11317 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1674 sqft
Modern Town home in Beautiful Neighborhood with Town Center Nearby! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2020 Shamrock Drive
2020 Shamrock Drive, Superior, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
799 sqft
Check out this awesome condo in Rock Creek, Superior! This property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and 799 square feet of livable space.
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
3287 W Yarrow Cir
3287 West Yarrow Circle, Superior, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1639 sqft
Available early August. This spacious, 4-bedroom home features a large master suite plus 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Main level flows from dining/entry room into an open, eat-in kitchen and living room. Walk out to patio and a great backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
13432 Via Varra Rd
13432 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1744 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2-Car Attached Garage Townhouse Spacious, Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Interlocken
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,445
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,137
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
41 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
