124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broomfield, CO

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,542
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
34 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
30 Units Available
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Midcities
129 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.

Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
1 Unit Available
14567 Federal Boulevard
14567 Federal Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2384 sqft
Very spacious ranch style house with a large open living space and vaulted ceilings throughout. Unfinished basement doubles the square footage in an already huge lot. 4 car attached garage. Horse barn behind the house for horse lovers negotiable.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lac Amora
1 Unit Available
1095 Lilac Circle
1095 Lilac Circle, Broomfield, CO
1095 Lilac Circle Available 06/13/20 Delightful 4bd/2bd home in Quiet Cul-de-sac Neighborhood, Available June 13th! - Delightful and Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac in Broomfield Available June 13th! This property features brand

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9993 Carbon Road
9993 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenway Park
1 Unit Available
106 Pine Way
106 Pine Way, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1464 sqft
Desirable Greenway Park Location - 3bed/3bath! - Check out this updated 3bed/3 bath home in Broomfield. Located in The Desirable Greenway Park Community Offering a 9-Hole Golf Course, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, & Clubhouse.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
1 Unit Available
11317 Uptown Ave.
11317 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1674 sqft
11317 Uptown Ave. Available 06/16/20 Modern Town home in Beautiful Neighborhood with Town Center Nearby! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Red Leaf
1 Unit Available
3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd
3842 Rabbit Mountain Road, Broomfield, CO
3842 Rabbit Mountain Rd Available 06/26/20 Main floor master home in Broomfield. - Perfectly maintained detached single-family home with a patio area and enclosed yard space perfect for your small dog.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3502 Harvard Pl
3502 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
3910 sqft
Available 07/23/20 House for Rent in Broomfield - Property Id: 170670 Ranch floor plan with finished basement. This beautiful home located in Anthem Highlands and everything you need is on the main level .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brandywine
1 Unit Available
4255 Thorndyke Pl.
4255 Thorndyke Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1498 sqft
4255 Thorndyke Pl. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Home - This 3BR/2.5BA home is a must see! Situated in a cul-de-sac with a nice landscaped backyard, this home is sure to rent fast. Close to trails, open space and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Front Range Mobile Community
1 Unit Available
2885 E Midway Blvd Lot # 1300
2885 East Midway Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2885 E Midway Blvd Lot # 1300 Available 06/15/20 Move In Special for a limited time!! House Payment $450 for the first 3 months - Lease With Purchase Option.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9995 Carbon Road
9995 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
GORGEOUS LARGE UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Front Range Mobile Community
1 Unit Available
2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831
2885 E Midway Blvd, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1152 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $450 house payment for 2 months - Price:$64,800 1,152 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Front Range Manufactured Home Community in Broomfield, CO.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkway Circle
1 Unit Available
13536 Via Varra
13536 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
13536 Via Varra Available 08/01/20 High-end Broomfield Townhome 4 BED/2.5 BATH - This wonderful high-end townhome is in a great location with easy access to Boulder, Denver, Interlocken, Superior, Louisville, and the surrounding areas.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brandywine
1 Unit Available
4262 Choke Cherry Ave
4262 Chokecherry Avenue, Broomfield, CO
4262 Choke Cherry Ave Available 07/18/20 Grand 4BD, 3.5BA Home in Broomfield with Fenced Backyard and 3-Car Garage - Flowing open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and large dining and living areas.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brandywine
1 Unit Available
12569 Tammywood Street
12569 Tammywood Street, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1936 sqft
Great 3BR w/ finished basement, backyard, FP, more! - This fabulous 3 bedroom home has everything to offer the outdoor enthusiast. Close to trails, parks, open space and so much more you can run, bike and play without ever getting in your car.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lac Amora
1 Unit Available
3223 W. 12th Ave. Ct.
3223 West 12th Avenue Court, Broomfield, CO
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! NEW FLOORING, COUNTERS, EXTERIOR PAINT, APPLIANCES! CORNER LOT, LARGE DECK!Y & 36TH! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021) Tenant pays all utilities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Red Leaf
1 Unit Available
13437 King Lake Trail
13437 King Lake Trail, Broomfield, CO
Executive home for rent in Redleaf with open floor plan great for entertaining with low maintenance yard - Executive home with lots of upgrades for rent in Redleaf.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
2334 W 164th Place
2334 West 164th Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1686 sqft
2334 W 164th Place Available 07/08/20 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Paired Home (Northpark) - Look no further! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA paired home has an open floor plan and mountain views.

June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report. Broomfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Broomfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Broomfield rents declined moderately over the past month

Broomfield rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Broomfield stand at $1,386 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,739 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Broomfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Broomfield over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Broomfield

    As rents have fallen slightly in Broomfield, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Broomfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Broomfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,739 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Broomfield.
    • While rents in Broomfield fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Broomfield than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Broomfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

