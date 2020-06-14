106 Apartments for rent in Broomfield, CO with gym

Broomfield is close enough to larger Colorado cities—it's just around thirty minutes or less to drive south to Denver or North to Boulder—but comes with the luxury of lower housing costs (without giving up a great view of the Rocky Mountains). Whether you want the modern conveniences of shopping centers or a nearby park, we know you’ll find all of the best amenities with your new apartment in Broomfield.

Having trouble with Craigslist Broomfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The neighborhoods in Broomfield do not differ greatly from one another, but you’ll be glad to know that the crime rate is very low across the board. At around 55,000 inhabitants, you can imagine that the crime rate would be much lower than that of Denver or [Boulder]](http://www.apartmentlist.com/co/boulder) - right you are! In fact, when compared to other smaller surrounding cities, it gets a blue ribbon for least amount of illegal mischief.

The not-so-beautiful views of the Denver Boulder Turnpike mean savings in rent for you. In general, the closer to the turnpike and thus centrally located with easy access to all of the malls and shops, the cheaper your rent will be. One exception is brand new mega-complexes that will charge more for the tanning booth and state of the art community rooms. Finding a two bedroom for under $1,000 in a centrally located smaller complex is your best bet for saving some dough. The people of Broomfield love the great outdoors, so the closer you live to big box chains, the cheaper your rent will be.

Stretching outwards from the “middle” of the city (Broomfield resembles one of those four-piece Tanagram math games) and further north of the turnpike you’ll find rental costs closer to $1,500 for a two bedroom apartment. With this added cost though, comes a great view of the Rocky Mountains.

Sheridan Blvd. runs north to south for the length of the city and for you directionally challenged folks, that means Broomfield is divided East to West by Sheridan Blvd. Start your search West of Sheridan creeping West of the turnpike (Uptown Ave.) for newer complexes with pools, concierge and fitness centers.

Residents of Broomfield, CO take good care of the community they live in. Who wouldn’t love living in a city with picturesque views and good neighbors? Good luck finding your new home! See more