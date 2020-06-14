106 Apartments for rent in Broomfield, CO with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Interlocken
34 Units Available
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,519
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Midcities
128 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
20 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Midcities
62 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,072
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,393
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
22 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,370
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Willow Run
6 Units Available
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
10 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,383
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Interlocken
35 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,429
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,453
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Broomfield Heights
31 Units Available
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
32 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
Interlocken
18 Units Available
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
30 Units Available
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,463
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Parkway Circle
1 Unit Available
13456 Via Varra Unit 216
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1114 sqft
Come see this fabulous Broomfield loft with lots of extras! Seconds from US 36, perfect for a Boulder/Denver commute. Unit has underground parking in a secure building as well as a one car, detached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3412 Harvard Pl
3412 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3435 sqft
Do not miss out on this gorgeous and newer 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the new Anthem neighborhood in Broomfield.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Miramonte
1 Unit Available
1158 Opal Street
1158 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1848808.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkway Circle
1 Unit Available
13536 Via Varra
13536 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2067 sqft
13536 Via Varra Available 08/01/20 High-end Broomfield Townhome 4 BED/2.5 BATH - This wonderful high-end townhome is in a great location with easy access to Boulder, Denver, Interlocken, Superior, Louisville, and the surrounding areas.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13660 Via Varra
13660 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
Incredible PRICE! Spacious, new apartment with amazing layout and property. Hardwood floors, carpet, in-unit W&D, new appliances, and much more! Option to renew is available right away.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miramonte
1 Unit Available
1116 Opal Street Unit #204
1116 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1306 sqft
1116 Opal Street Unit #204 Available 08/01/20 Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo in Broomfield's Miramonte Ranch - Open Floor Plan, 3 Bed/2Bath, Living Room with Fireplace and Covered Balcony, Master with Private Full Bath, Huge Walk-in Closet, and
City Guide for Broomfield, CO

Broomfield is close enough to larger Colorado cities—it's just around thirty minutes or less to drive south to Denver or North to Boulder—but comes with the luxury of lower housing costs (without giving up a great view of the Rocky Mountains). Whether you want the modern conveniences of shopping centers or a nearby park, we know you’ll find all of the best amenities with your new apartment in Broomfield.

Having trouble with Craigslist Broomfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The neighborhoods in Broomfield do not differ greatly from one another, but you’ll be glad to know that the crime rate is very low across the board. At around 55,000 inhabitants, you can imagine that the crime rate would be much lower than that of Denver or [Boulder]](http://www.apartmentlist.com/co/boulder) - right you are! In fact, when compared to other smaller surrounding cities, it gets a blue ribbon for least amount of illegal mischief.

The not-so-beautiful views of the Denver Boulder Turnpike mean savings in rent for you. In general, the closer to the turnpike and thus centrally located with easy access to all of the malls and shops, the cheaper your rent will be. One exception is brand new mega-complexes that will charge more for the tanning booth and state of the art community rooms. Finding a two bedroom for under $1,000 in a centrally located smaller complex is your best bet for saving some dough. The people of Broomfield love the great outdoors, so the closer you live to big box chains, the cheaper your rent will be.

Stretching outwards from the “middle” of the city (Broomfield resembles one of those four-piece Tanagram math games) and further north of the turnpike you’ll find rental costs closer to $1,500 for a two bedroom apartment. With this added cost though, comes a great view of the Rocky Mountains.

Sheridan Blvd. runs north to south for the length of the city and for you directionally challenged folks, that means Broomfield is divided East to West by Sheridan Blvd. Start your search West of Sheridan creeping West of the turnpike (Uptown Ave.) for newer complexes with pools, concierge and fitness centers.

Residents of Broomfield, CO take good care of the community they live in. Who wouldn’t love living in a city with picturesque views and good neighbors? Good luck finding your new home! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Broomfield, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Broomfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

