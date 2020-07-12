167 Apartments for rent in Broomfield, CO with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Broomfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
31 Units Available
Interlocken
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Interlocken
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,439
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Interlocken
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,295
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1221 sqft
Fusion 355 is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,137
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
Midcities
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,372
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Willow Run
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,514
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
21 Units Available
Interlocken
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,462
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
40 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,481
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
18 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,489
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Broomfield Heights
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9993 Carbon Road
9993 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13660 Via Varra
13660 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
Incredible PRICE! Spacious, new apartment with amazing layout and property. Hardwood floors, carpet, in-unit W&D, new appliances, and much more! Option to renew is available right away.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mckay Landing
13900 Lake Song Lane #C5
13900 Lake Song Lane, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1626 sqft
13900 Lake Song Lane #C5 - 13900 Lake Song Lane #C5 Available 07/18/20 McKay Landing 2-Story - Very clean 2-story townhome in McKay Landing * 1,775 Sq. Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mckay Landing
14185 Lakeview Ln
14185 Lakeview Lane, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1931 sqft
14185 Lakeview Ln Available 08/01/20 Stunning Corner lot Home in McKay Landing - This McKay Landing home will not last long. Great entry way with formal family room/study, large open kitchen with dining room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Parkway Circle
13456 Via Varra
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1039 sqft
Come tour this beautiful first floor unit located in a convenient location near Flatirons Crossings Mall in Broomfield! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, secure underground parking, and in unit washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11329 Uptown Ave.
11329 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
11329 Uptown Ave. Available 07/27/20 Spacious Modern Town Home with Attached 2 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
City Guide for Broomfield, CO

Broomfield is close enough to larger Colorado cities—it's just around thirty minutes or less to drive south to Denver or North to Boulder—but comes with the luxury of lower housing costs (without giving up a great view of the Rocky Mountains). Whether you want the modern conveniences of shopping centers or a nearby park, we know you’ll find all of the best amenities with your new apartment in Broomfield.

Having trouble with Craigslist Broomfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The neighborhoods in Broomfield do not differ greatly from one another, but you’ll be glad to know that the crime rate is very low across the board. At around 55,000 inhabitants, you can imagine that the crime rate would be much lower than that of Denver or [Boulder]](http://www.apartmentlist.com/co/boulder) - right you are! In fact, when compared to other smaller surrounding cities, it gets a blue ribbon for least amount of illegal mischief.

The not-so-beautiful views of the Denver Boulder Turnpike mean savings in rent for you. In general, the closer to the turnpike and thus centrally located with easy access to all of the malls and shops, the cheaper your rent will be. One exception is brand new mega-complexes that will charge more for the tanning booth and state of the art community rooms. Finding a two bedroom for under $1,000 in a centrally located smaller complex is your best bet for saving some dough. The people of Broomfield love the great outdoors, so the closer you live to big box chains, the cheaper your rent will be.

Stretching outwards from the “middle” of the city (Broomfield resembles one of those four-piece Tanagram math games) and further north of the turnpike you’ll find rental costs closer to $1,500 for a two bedroom apartment. With this added cost though, comes a great view of the Rocky Mountains.

Sheridan Blvd. runs north to south for the length of the city and for you directionally challenged folks, that means Broomfield is divided East to West by Sheridan Blvd. Start your search West of Sheridan creeping West of the turnpike (Uptown Ave.) for newer complexes with pools, concierge and fitness centers.

Residents of Broomfield, CO take good care of the community they live in. Who wouldn’t love living in a city with picturesque views and good neighbors? Good luck finding your new home! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Broomfield, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Broomfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

