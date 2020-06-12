Apartment List
133 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broomfield, CO

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
20 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Willow Run
5 Units Available
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
998 sqft
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Interlocken
36 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
25 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1201 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
34 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1124 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1027 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
$
Interlocken
23 Units Available
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
Interlocken
31 Units Available
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Midcities
129 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
13 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1059 sqft
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Midcities
59 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1100 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
$
Broomfield Heights
32 Units Available
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
$
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1059 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
30 Units Available
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1215 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
$
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1067 sqft
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.

Broadlands
1 Unit Available
3488 Molly Cir
3488 Molly Circle, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1250 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Great Condo in Broadlands Community - Property Id: 293817 A great condo that has been well maintained in a great location of Broomfield. It is on the upper floor but has it's own entrance and 2 car tandem garage that is attached.

Broadlands
1 Unit Available
3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104
3230 Boulder Circle, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1048 sqft
3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo @ The Boulders (The Broadlands) - Available 7/1/2020 - Darling, Ground Floor 2 bed 2 bath condo at The Boulders community (The Broadlands) in Broomfield features a private

1 Unit Available
13660 Via Varra
13660 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
Incredible PRICE! Spacious, new apartment with amazing layout and property. Hardwood floors, carpet, in-unit W&D, new appliances, and much more! Option to renew is available right away.

Mckay Landing
1 Unit Available
13900 Lake Song Lane Unit B1
13900 Lake Song Lane, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1434 sqft
13900 Lake Song Lane Unit B1 Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2BD/1.5 BA Broomfield Townhome - Available July 1st! This lovely 2BD/1.5 BA home offers an open layout and ample amounts of natural light.

Parkway Circle
1 Unit Available
13456 Via Varra Unit 216
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1114 sqft
Come see this fabulous Broomfield loft with lots of extras! Seconds from US 36, perfect for a Boulder/Denver commute. Unit has underground parking in a secure building as well as a one car, detached garage.

Greenway Park
1 Unit Available
144 Willow Place South
144 Willow Place South, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1991 sqft
Come see how much this nearly 2,000 square foot home has to offer. You will love its spacious layout, convenient and quiet location, and its yard. As you walk in, you’ll see the living room with a vaulted ceiling.

June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report. Broomfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Broomfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report. Broomfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Broomfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Broomfield rents declined moderately over the past month

Broomfield rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Broomfield stand at $1,386 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,739 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Broomfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Broomfield over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Broomfield

    As rents have fallen slightly in Broomfield, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Broomfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Broomfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,739 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Broomfield.
    • While rents in Broomfield fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Broomfield than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Broomfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

